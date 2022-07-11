Sofia Vergara paralyzes the network with her perfect silhouette

If there is a country in the world that should rejoice in the stars that represent them, it is Colombia. The Coffee State has stars of the stature of Juanes, Shakira or Sofia Vergara herself, who for many years has been one of the most acclaimed and beloved advertising models in the world. She is also one of the most beautiful and shows it daily.

Sofia Vergara, also known as La Toti, has the love and affection of her huge fandom on social networks. On July 10, she turned 50, which is not at all similar to her figure. The model and actress has come a long way to become one of the most prestigious in Hollywood and even be one of the highest paid.

Sofia Vergara posing.

Recently, Sofia Vergara She was selected to embody Griselda Blanco, in a production that she would be recording together for Netflix. The production recounts the role of the Godmother of cocaine or the Black Widow, who was responsible for one of the most important drug cartels in the world, until she died in 2012.

News on social media Sofia Vergara show that she is indeed one of the most beautiful women in the world. With a photo that she posted on Instagram, the barranquillera drove more than 92 thousand people crazy who gave her a red heart of likes.

Sofia Vergara posing. Source: Instagram

In the photograph, Sofpia Vergara is shown in a pink flowered dress that marks her curves. In addition, she added makeup and a penetrating look that captivated more than one. Her comments did not take him long to flatter her figure.