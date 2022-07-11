Sofía Vergara, Latin queen of American television

rose to fame as a model and host, and her role as Gloria Delgado-Prichett on the series ‘Modern Family’ made her one of the most prominent comedic actresses on American television. Also one of the best paid performers and one of the most influential Latin women in the industry.

For eleven seasons, Sofía Vergara was Gloria Delgado-Prichett, one of the main characters of the celebrated American television comedy ‘Modern Family’, which consecrated her not only as one of the Latin actresses of reference in Hollywood but as one of the best actresses American paid television.

A role with which she not only won over the public: four-time winner of the Screen Actors Guild award for best comedy cast on television, Vergara was nominated three times for the award for best comedy actress, and four times won the nominated for best supporting actress at both the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes.

In a totally different facet, she will soon star in the Netlfix production ‘Griselda’, a miniseries produced by the creators of ‘Narcos’ in which Sofía Vergara will play the role of Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, also known as “the godmother of cocaine” or “the black widow”.

Blanco headed one of the world’s largest drug cartels until her assassination in 2012. “Griselda Blanco was a character whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to run a billion-dollar empire years before many of the drug lords. most notorious that we know so much, “said the Colombian actress in a statement after the announcement of the miniseries.

In ‘Griselda’, directed by fellow Colombian Andrés Baiz and which will have six episodes, Vergara will play one of the founders of the Medellin cartel and who acquired enormous power in the world of drug trafficking in the 1970s and early of the eighties, pioneer in the strategy of exporting drugs to the United States.

After spending almost two decades incarcerated in the United States after her arrest in 1985, she was deported to Colombia, where she lived in hiding until she was murdered in 2012 in a butcher shop in a popular neighborhood of Medellín.

It has little to do with the Gloria Delgado that she made famous in ‘Modern Family’, a character that on more than one occasion the actress from Barranquilla has recalled the stereotypes she has had to face to make a hole in the mecca of cinema.

“I think I’ll always be stereotyped, but I’m not afraid to be. I am Latina. I have this accent. I’m lucky to have gotten this role and to have shown people that I can be funny”, she said about the success of her character in ‘Modern Family’, which she reached after many years of auditions in which no one knew where to place her precisely because those stereotypes.

“I am a natural blonde. But when I started acting, I would go to auditions and they wouldn’t know where to put me because she was voluptuous and had an accent, but she had blonde hair. It was ignorance: they thought that every Latino looks like Salma Hayek.”

FROM LATIN TELEVISION TO HOLLYWOOD STAR.

Born in Barranquilla (Colombia), on July 10, 1972, Sofía Margarita Vergara began her professional career as an advertising and catwalk model, until rising to fame after her participation as a presenter at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival. and shortly after he moved to Miami, where he signed an exclusive contract with each Univisión.

Vergara presented the programs ‘Out of Series’ and ‘A que no te dares’, before her participation in the telenovela ‘Acapulco, cuerpo y alma’, from the Mexican Televisa, and being one of the presenters at the American Comedy Awards for the Fox network, which opened the doors for him to the English-speaking public and his first roles in Hollywood, where he made his debut with the film ‘Big Trouble’, although his first notable role was in the film ‘Chasing Papi’ (2003).

The Colombian has participated in more than twenty films, in several of them as a dubbing actress, the last of them ‘Koati’ (2021), of which she is also a producer, and on television, in addition to being an actress, she has stood out for his work as a judge on the program ‘America’s Got Talent’ since 2020.

A US citizen since the end of 2014, after two decades residing in the country, the actress obtained a new recognition when in May 2015 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, thus becoming the second Colombian to achieve it, after that Shakira had done four years earlier.

At that time, Forbes magazine included her among the 100 most powerful women in the world, a list in Vergara ranked 32nd, and between 2013 and 2020 she was one of the highest paid actresses, not only on American television, but in the world.

Married since 2015 to actor Joe Manganiello (known among other jobs for his role in the series ‘True Blood’), Sofía Vergara has a son, Manolo, born in 1991, the result of the actress’s first marriage to Colombian José Louis Gonzalez.

Miriam Soto.

EFE Reports





