Sofia Vergara celebrates her 50th birthday in style

The famous Colombian actress and model Sofia Vergara celebrated her 50th birthday in style. His birthday was July 10 and through his social networks he showed part of the celebration with several photos and videos of the best moments he enjoyed in the company of his closest friends and family.

According to the magazine Forbesthe woman from Barranquilla is currently establishing herself as a successful businesswoman and one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, so to celebrate this triumph, her career and her arrival on the fifth floor, she did not hesitate to ‘throw her house out the window’ with a toast included. ‘La Toti’as she is also known to her fans, celebrated her 50th birthday with her son Manolo Gonzalez, its niece Claudia Vergaraher husband and several loved ones who, according to the images she published, were very happy to accompany her on this special date.

“Pre-birthday lunch with my family”noted in a carousel of photographs that he published on his official Instagram account, where it is observed that there was no lack of champagne or birthday cake, much less his family’s choir to celebrate this new year of life.

In one of the images you see Sofia Vergara posing near a bottle of wine in which the message is read: “50 and still fabulous”, This statement is supported by her followers, because without the need for filters, the actress continues to look spectacular, showing off her curves with a naturalness that is flattered by hundreds of Internet users.

Various stars of entertainment such as Brazilian model Adriana Lima did not hesitate to share heartfelt dedications for the actress on her birthday, highlighting her talent and good attitude, qualities that stand out in all the projects she has been a part of, such as the soap opera 'Acapulco, body and soul', the series 'Desperate Housewives' and 'Modern Family', a performance that earned her 4 Screen Actors Guild Awards and made her the highest paid actress in the industry.







It should be remembered that the beginning of his career in the world of entertainment was the product of a coincidence when he was walking on a beach in Barranquilla, at that time the talent scout Mario Mittroti She asked him to photograph her with her instant camera when she was barely 17 years old and was studying dentistry. Shortly after this proposal, Mittrotti called her to star in a pepsi commercial and thus the doors were opened for new projects.