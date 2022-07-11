She is the daughter of Chris Hemsworth who is in Thor: Love and Thunder

The new MCU movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, became a family project that involved the children of several actors (and director), but Chris Hemsworth’s daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, could have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Do you know who she is and were you able to recognize her?

SPOILERS ALERT! If you haven’t seen the Thor movie (the fourth in the franchise), don’t keep reading, because what we’re going to discuss has a lot to do with the main plot and the ending of the film. Now that you have been warned, meet India, his character and his possible future in the cinema.

Chris Hemsworth’s daughter in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Just as you read it, the actor’s daughter in real life, India Rose Hemsworth, plays the daughter of Christian Bale (Gorr) in the film, later revealed to be a character named “Love”. (Together, she and Thor form “Love and Thunder”).

However, India is not the only daughter of Chris to appear in the film, as his two twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, also appear in it, with one of them playing the young Thor in a flashback. Hemsworth’s real-life wife, Elsa Pataky, can also be glimpsed in an early scene where Thor makes out with a werewolf.

Hemsworth isn’t the only actor to bring his kids on set, either. Marvel has confirmed that the children of Natalie PortmanBale’s sons and one of Waititi’s daughters also appear in the film.

During an interview with the cast of “Love and Thunder,” Bale opened up about acting alongside Hemsworth’s daughter, saying he saw firsthand “what a good father” who is the actor

“One of the memorable parts for me was working with India, with Chris’s little girl,” explains Bale. “She was so magnificent in that. But it was also so nice to see her relationship and for her to have to say, ‘Who is this weird bald guy who’s covered in scars and crying over me?’ I saw what a good father you are, gently convincing her, like, ‘No, stay there. I know it’s a little gross, but hang in there.'”

Still, Hemsworth laughs, his daughter took a while to get used to all of Bale’s prosthetics and elaborate villain makeup.

“He’s supposed to kiss Christian on the top of the head, and he says: ‘It’s all sticky’Hemsworth recalls. “I was like, ‘India, you’re not actually kissing her head!’ She was like, ‘It’s sticky!'”

In an interview with Marvel, Waititi said that he hadn’t initially planned on casting as many of the children of their stars, but the set quickly became a family affair. For the scenes in which Gorr, the villain played by Bale, summons monsters from the shadows, Waititi asked his children and the children of his collaborators to help draw what the monsters would look like, images that the visual development team then gave life.

“It’s amazing,” Waititi told Marvel. “I really love the idea that my kids can look back on this moment and say, ‘oh wow, we were there. There is a record of that“.

Who is India Rose Hemsworth?

India Rose is the biggest of the three children of Chris and Elsa. He was born on May 11, 2012. His younger brothers, twins Tristan and Sasha, both 8 years old, share the role of young Thor in the film. Both Tristan and Sasha were at the premiere of “Thor: Love & Thunder in Sydney” and held hands with their father, but India Rose was not present.

His name, in fact, was inspired by India, or so Chris said. “My wife spent a lot of time in India and that’s where we originally came up with the name.”

Little is known about her and, in fact, there are not many photos of the couple’s children since they have tried to support them. out of the spotlight. However, now that they could have a future in the cinema, we could know more about them.

India did not automatically get the role, despite her father’s role as star and executive producer. In fact, Hemsworth helped her record an audition for director Taika Waititi, and felt “nervous” while she was on a set. However, the newcomer was having a lot of fun.

“I love the ownership that kids have in times like that,” Hemsworth explained. “It’s a good reminder, all of that, for all of us to stay true to who we are and not get caught up in the personal importance of it all. the kids really bring you back to earth and underpin the whole experience.”

Bale, 48, revealed that the leading man was always on set with India, even in the scenes where he was not needed. “Chris was a wonderfully caring father, off camera all the time, just checking on her, giving me a thumbs up, giving her a thumbs up, checking,” the Batman actor told Marvel.com. “It was really endearing to see the two of them. He left her alone, and she did it herself”.

India Rose Hemsworth and her future in Marvel

indian so he’s only 10 years old, but she may have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as she plays Love, Gorr’s daughter who comes back to life after her dad died as the villain and he revived her as his fondest wish.

In the final scene of the film, Love is shown being raised by her “Uncle Thor”, and the young woman argues with the superhero about wearing her boots. “It was like when I’m home, trying to tell her to do something, she says, ‘Pfft, no, I’ll do it my way. And power to her, good for her, because she did an amazing job,” Hemsworth said.

The two finally say that they love each other before running off into battle. Thor has Mjölnir, his magic hammer, and Love has Stormbreakerthe ax he used to kill Thanos.

As the movie confirms, thor will return and the safest thing is that he will do it with his adopted daughter.

Do you think he’ll come back?

