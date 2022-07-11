Shawn Mendes has announced a hiatus to take care of his mental health

Shawn Mendes has decided to suspend his tour and take a break. The reason is strictly personal, but she wanted to share it with fans.

The Canadian singer had kicked off his new tour Wonder: The World Tour just a few days ago, with the first date held on June 27 in Portland, Oregon. A choice that he defined “premature”And therefore has now announced the need to stop, at least for a few weeks.

Through a press release circulated through his social profilesShawn Mendes announced his painful decision: “It breaks my heart to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of touring until further notice. I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and to be honest it has always been difficult to travel away from friends and family“.

Shawn then explained: “After a few years of feeling lost, I thought I was ready to return, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the cost of this journey and the pressure caught up with me and I came to a breaking point. After talking to my team and healthcare professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know. I love you guys“.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter has two concerts scheduled in Italy for the next year: a Bologna all “Unipol Arena on May 31, 2023 ea Milan to the Mediolanum Forum June 1, 2023. Two dates that will open the European part of his world tour, previously postponed due to the Covid.

We wish him, and we hope, that by then he has recovered and arrives in our country stronger and more loaded than ever. We’re with you, Shawn.

