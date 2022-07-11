Shawn Mendes’ battle for mental health in his own words: “I’ve reached a breaking point”

Ads

Don’t hold back anything. After rising to fame as a teenager, Shawn Mendes was open about the impact fame has had on his mental health over the years.

“I am so grateful. I love these performances. I’ve never had this much fun in my life, ”confessed the“ Stitches ”singer during his November 2020 Netflix documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, talking about life as a successful musician. “But at the same time, I just want to be with my parents and watch movies, drive around a suburb and lay down on a soccer field and, you know, smoke a joint and stare at the stars with my friends and, like, eat some. ‘dried meat. … I miss it right now. It’s pretty intense all the time.

Two years later, Mendes once again opened up about the overwhelming nature of his career in an honest social media post about embracing his true self. “The truth, in its present form is a 23-year-old who constantly feels like he’s flying or drowning. Maybe that’s just what it’s like to be in your 20-year-old idiocy, or maybe it’s just me, ”wrote the“ Treat You Better ”musician in April. “The truth is that I really want to present myself to the world as my unique self, 100% honest and I don’t care what other people think, sometimes I do !! Sometimes I don’t really care what people think and I feel free. Most of the time it is [sic] a fight [though]. It is the truth.”

He continued: “The truth is that even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing. [I’m] hyper focused on what I don’t have, forgetting to see everything I do. The truth is I’m overwhelmed and over-stimulated lol.

When some fans expressed concern about his message, Mendes made it clear that he just wanted to be honest with his fans so they would feel less alone. “Honestly I’m so good! I just want to communicate with you guys in a really honest way. so i just typed my old note for you lol, ”he wrote at the time.

In July 2022, however, Mendes revealed that he had to postpone many of his tour dates to take care of his mental health. I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and, to be honest, it’s always been hard to be traveling away from friends and family, ”he wrote via Instagram. “After a few years off the road, I felt ready to go back, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the road toll and pressure caught up with me and I hit a breaking point.”

The Canadian native added: “After speaking to my team and health care professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first. As soon as there are more updates, I promise you that I will let you know I love you guys.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Mendes’ mental health journey in his own words:

Ads