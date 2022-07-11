Shawn Mendes: 5 news you might have missed about him

If scrolling through the Instagram feed seemed to stumble upon a familiar image, you were not wrong: Shawn Mendes, on the occasion of the 6 years since the release of his album Illuminaterecreated the cover in version 2.0. Little changes except the face of the artist. It was a tribute to the album that changed his life, but also a message to those who have always followed him: that Shawn is always there, but now he has matured as an artist and a man.

SUSTAINABLE GARMENTS IN COLLABORATION WITH TOMMY HILFIGER

One of the causes that is most dear to the singer is environmental sustainability. In fact, on his world tour he has pledged to reduce C02 emissions by 50% e has chosen to collaborate with the brand Tommy Hilfiger – who also designed the outfits for her tour – to create a collection made entirely of organic cotton.

THE SURPRISE TO HIS FAN

Little Kaley is a huge fan of Shawn Mendes and for years he had dreamed of attending one of his concerts. Too bad, however, that due to the serious illness she is suffering from, she was unable to do so. The singer learned about her story and decided to make a video call to her to thank her for the affection and greet her. Super cute.