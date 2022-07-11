Shakira’s most beautiful songs, from Whenever Wherever to Te Felicito

We were too caught up in the gossip to remind ourselves that the best songs of Shakira they concern everyone, even those who prefer heavy metal or baroque. When a song becomes a catchphrase, a topic or even a word that enriches our vocabulary, that is a successful song. It is therefore necessary to resume the discourse on Shakira and consider her again the pop star who gave the mainstream so many hits that today have become a dance and singing lesson.

Whenever Wherever (2001)

Whenever Wherever is a great classic by Shakira, a radio hit in which Latin pop and world music get married with a groove that is as tribal as it is tremendously pop, a perfect blend to climb the charts all over the world.

Hips Don’t Lie feat. Wyclef Jean (2006)

Hips Don’t Lie combines Latin pop and Caribbean music, and is strong in sampling the trumpet riff da Love Como El Nuestro by Jerry Rivera which becomes a real catchphrase. Today again Hips Don’t Lie is the best-selling single of the Colombian singer-songwriter.

Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) (2010)

For this single, the official anthem of the 2010 World Cup, Shakira duets with i Freshlyground, a South African musical group, and draws on the South African tradition for the title and for the text. Not only the World Cup: with its lightness and its catchiness, Waka Waka it also becomes the hit of summer 2010.

Girl Like Me feat. Black Eyed Peas (2020)

Girl Like Me was born from a project written by Shakira and Will.I.Am in 2008. The band recovers the material and involves the singer-songwriter again, and the result surprises everyone, especially BEP: “Shakira is on a completely different level”.

Happy You (2022)

Speaking of gossip, Happy you tells of that moment in which Shakira saw the story with Piquè crumble, with reggaeton hits.





Read on at optimagazine.com