Selena Gomez is in Italy: she presents her Rare Beauty line in Milan

“I want people to feel beautiful. They deserve to feel that way.”

Welcome back to our country Selena Gomez!

The star arrived last weekend in Italy and more precisely in Milan where today he presented his line of tricks Rare Beauty together with Sephora.

He visited the industry where make-up products are made, which would be located in Fornovo San Giovanni, in the province of Bergamo. You can see the video he posted from the factory here on TikTok. On Sunday evening she was intercepted by fans outside a Milanese restaurant and she stopped to say hello and take pictures.

Today a real crowd bath as she went to the Italian launch event of Rare Beauty, in which she gladly dived by exchanging smiles and a few words with those who asked her for a selfie or an autograph.

Selena Gomez has also met several well-known faces and influencers such as Giulia Salemi, Valeria Angione, Valentina Cabassi, Emma Muscat, Giulia Paglianiti.

Selena Gomez, 29 – getty images

“I just wanted to say thank you so much, so much, so much for being here. This [Rare Beauty] it’s like he was my son and I put so much love into it“said Selena Gomez during the presentation of the makeup line.

“I want people to feel beautifulno matter what they are feeling inside. They deserve to feel that way. You are the reason why I do this, I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you so thank you from the bottom of my heart“.







Not just Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez is also working on new music! She has indeed recently revealed of is recording his new album.

The artist published “Revelation“, his first EP in Spanish, in 2021. In 2020 he had arrived”Rare“, his third solo album. More recently, he duet with Coldplay on”Let Somebody Go“, contained in the album of the band” Music of the Spheres “.

ph: getty images






















