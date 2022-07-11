Selena Gomez: explains how to combine heels and a skirt

The trends of summer 2022 tell us that this season in our wardrobe we cannot miss crop tops and miniskirts, in all their forms. Selena Gomez is well aware that for the Paris stage of the press tour organized on the occasion of her latest beauty collaboration she has chosen this ensemble. It is about an Alaïa black and white checked jacquard knit outfit consisting of a short tee and a skirt with flounce. The star completed the look with a heart-shaped bag. But the final touch of style is in the shoes.

How to match heels and skirt according to Selena Gomez

If the latest trends tell us to wear skirts in contrast with shoes, suggesting combinations with sneakers and combat boots, Selena Gomez reminds us that, trend aside, opting for heels is still an excellent solution to give the look a more elegant and feminine aura. For the launch of her collection of opaque lipsticks and eyeliner with Rare Beauty, a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand, in fact, the star chose a pair of vertiginous optic white pumps, which captured the scene with their light, and that aimed at the optical game of black and white together with the bag. This is a 60s-inspired look. A sign that drawing from the past is still the right move to get a super chic outfit.