Sanborns imitates McDonald’s Happy Meal and wins over the consumer

50 percent of consumers buy in stores because they prefer to touch and feel the products they are going to buy.

Sanborns is considered the third most valuable retail brand in Mexico, according to a projection by Bloomberg, WPP and Kantar.

It is interesting to see how a simple box is a packaging that puts two leading retail brands face to face, each one in its respective segment.



sanborns gained consumer appreciation, with a strategy that emulates the Happy little box of McDonald’s. This packaging has become one of the most valuable promotional resources in fast food retailmaking the hamburger chain a strategic brand of great influence, for which actions such as that of sanborns they end up conquering, despite being known and used worldwide.

He’s 14 and asks for a happy meal, I love you baby, thanks @solosanborns for having this 🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/x8xQGkfDP1 – Cinthia Dorador (@adriana92744613) July 10, 2022

– Packaging is relevant in retail and is a lesson in the power of design –

With a small box of cardboard, which has the famous owls of sanborns, only caricatured, is how the company was right in the changes and updates that are being made to the menus of the entire restaurant chain segment, betting on innovation in it, where there is an interesting chapter to highlight, the importance of social networks, which have become an extension of restaurants and a key action to generate business value.

THE VALUE OF PACKAGING

The packaging it is the purest result of design at the service of a brand’s sales and this is demonstrated the same with a box of sanbornssimilar to the famous Happy little box of McDonald’s, than with a study of what motivates a purchase in the shopping aisle.

in an important study of the National Retail Federation and the IBM Institute for Business Value it was found that the main reason why a consumer bought in a store, beware, these figures are a worldwide projection and estimated until 2021, is because they wanted to touch and feel the products they were going to acquire, 50 percent; 47 percent said because of the choice to pick their own products; and 43 percent, for the simple fact that they did not have to wait to receive them, since they were acquired when paying for them.

The foregoing helps us understand, at the consumer level, why packaging such as a Happy Meal is important, in the case of McDonald’s or with cartoon owls, as occurs with Sanborns, at the industry level we see two powerful retail companies verify the weight that the design of a package has to generate sales.

Sanborns is the third most valuable retail brand in Mexico, with 941 million dollars Dear in 2020 by Bloomberg, WPP and Kantar. These firms placed Bodega Aurrerá with $5.419 million dollars and Liverpool with $2.417 million dollars in the first two places.

In other study of Brand Financethe firm placed McDonald’s as the second most valuable brand in the restaurant industry with 39.7 billion dollars, while starbucks tops this list with 45 thousand 700 million dollars.

A SIMPLE PACKAGING

The importance of a package is such that in 2014 a study was conducted to see what influence a promotion that leverages the design of a package had to motivate sales aimed at a segment such as children.

Saying study conducted by the University of Liverpool found at the time that of one of our children exposed to television commercials of the Happy Meal of McDonald’s84 percent confessed that they had an interest in consuming fast food.

A simple success in packaging allows to innovate in the way a brand communicates and in a practical way, helps a company like sanbornswhich for the first time implements a box with caricatured owls from its logo, wins the hearts of consumers.

Now read: