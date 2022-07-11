Ryan Gosling plays an analog hero in a digital world

Actor Ryan Gosling stars in the Netflix movie The Gray Man and reveals details about his character.

The russo brothersdirectors of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgamee (2019), will now premiere on Netflix an action espionage thriller titled The invisible agent (The Gray Man). In the cast stand out Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton Y Wagner Moura.

In a recent interview, the actor Ryan Gosling has wanted to reveal details of his character called Court Gentry / SIX:

“I’m really excited for audiences to see this movie because, personally, it’s the kind of movie I would have loved to grow up with. It’s the kind of movie that made me want to make movies. It has an amazing cast and walks such an interesting tonal line. It gives you all the larger-than-life action sequences and set pieces, but at the same time you get to follow these characters. I also think a lot of people will be able to relate to SIX because he’s an analog hero in a digital world.”

to the movie The invisible agent (The Gray Man) have been compared to Captain America: The Winter Soldieralthough this time the villain will be Chris Evans. Since it’s about Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a veteran CIA agent who is betrayed by his own agency. That’s why he becomes a fugitive and his former partner Lloyd Hansen is sent to hunt him down. So without a doubt, the best thing will be the dynamic between these two characters, since they are really very different. Because one is very serious and the other very insane.



This film will be released on July 22 in Netflixbut those who want to see it in theaters can enjoy it on the big screen from July 15.