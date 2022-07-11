Russell Crowe: The actor who got fed up with success and learned to laugh at himself

There was a time, between the late 1990s and 2000s, when Russell Crowe it seemed to be everywhere. The actor, born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, had arrived in Hollywood after a successful run in Australian TV and cinema with the force of a gale. To his appearance in the underrated western fast and deadlyby Sam Raimi, starring Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman and Leonardo DiCaprio, was followed by increasingly substantial roles such as the policeman he played in los angeles naked.

In those years, every time Crowe appeared on the screen, it was impossible to stop looking at him. His charged intensity combined with his prodigious acting naturalness made him one of the most sought after performers of his generation. He was the ideal actor to lead those mid-budget movies with big artistic ambitions that Hollywood used to produce way back in the 21st century.

Gladiator

And so, between 1999 and 2010, Crowe did not stop filming, garnering excellent reviews and collecting Oscar nominations. In 2000 he was nominated for best actor for his role in the excellent the informer, by Michael Mann; in 2001 she won that same category for her performance in Gladiatorby Ridley Scott and in 2002 he was nominated again for A brilliant mindby Ron Howard. The frenetic period proved a couple of things: that Crowe was an extraordinary actor and that his intensity on screen played tricks on him off screen.

Like Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

Moody, deadly serious and sometimes violent, few could have imagined the Crowe of those days as the actor now appearing in Thor: love and thunder. His participation as the almighty Zeus in the Marvel movie -the worst kept secret in the history of the studio-, not only shapes one of the funniest sequences in the film but also fulfills the dual purpose of giving the actor the possibility to laugh at himself and his career. Vain, narcissistic and with a stylish skirt peplum Like the one he wore when he was Maximus, the great gladiator of the Roman Empire, Crowe is encouraged to make a fool of himself sponsored by his friend and director Taika Waititi.

A brilliant mind

“It was great to work with him because he is someone always willing to try new things, to have fun and play,” Waititi said in an interview with LA NACION about his admired Crowe whom, as he promised, the public would see on screen like never before. viewed. A confirmed promise that not even the actor himself could have predicted in the early 2000s. That tumultuous period that reached its worst moment after the 2002 awards season, when after winning the Bafta for his work in the film A brilliant mind Crowe physically and verbally attacked one of the broadcasters because his acceptance speech had been cut. A reaction that, many believed at the time, cost him his second Oscar and solidified his reputation as an occasionally violent curmudgeon.

His subsequent outburst in 2005 did not help him at all when, in full promotion of the film The fighter, threw a phone at an employee of the New York hotel where he was staying. The incident resulted in police intervention, a visit to the police station in handcuffs, and charges of battery in the second degree and possession of a weapon (the telephone) in the fourth degree. The image of the actor leaving the court went around the world and fueled the certainty of many: Crowe was one of the most talented English-speaking actors but also a rather unpleasant and moody human being. The fact that he had been singled out a while earlier as the catalyst for the breakup of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, then the queen of big-screen romance, only complicated his public image.

“I lived inside a bubble. And there was no respite from that so she got to the point where the little day-to-day irritants that we all have to deal with started to grow and grow. The truth is, I’m sick of being successful. I got to the point where I thought, “Fuck, leave me alone.” So I remember that time as a golden age for my career but also, looking back, it was a very tough period, ”Crowe explained last year in an interview with the British newspaper The Independent in the midst of promoting his film. Out of control (available on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max) in which he plays an angry and unbalanced man obsessed with a woman after a traffic incident.

Russell Crowe in Darren Aronofsky’s Noah

Although in the second decade of the 2000s Crowe never stopped working (he starred in Robin Hood, The Miserables, noah Y two dangerous guys, among other films), the truth is that he did move away from the hectic world of Hollywood and settled on his farm in New South Wales in Australia, the place where the pandemic passed and he found the peace he needed so much. Today, he seems different, a regular participant in social networks, in which he usually shares the idyllic sunrises from his place in the world and where he can be seen with a good-natured attitude and a smile that is always ready.

Russell Crowe in The Loudest Voice

Almost the opposite of his character in the miniseries The Loudest Voice, available on Star+. There, the actor appears unrecognizable to play Roger Ailes, the creator of the Fox News cable signal. With the help of makeup and a suit that makes him look obese, Crowe returns to invoke that angry and explosive part of his personality but this time to embody the unscrupulous television producer accused of mistreatment and abuse that precipitated the end of his career and of his life. Beyond his physical transformation, under the kilos of silicone in the masks, Crowe once again demonstrates his ability to endow his characters with humanity and depth, whether it be a skinhead (break stomper1992), a policeman from the 1950s (los angeles naked), a brilliant and disturbed mathematician (A brilliant mind), the bravest of gladiators (Gladiator) or Zeus, the most powerful god of Olympus.