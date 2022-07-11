Rocky vs. Rambo: who would win a fight according to Sylvester Stallone, the scene of the confrontation | Hollywood actors | Movies | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

By more than Sylvester Stallone He has played a multiple number of characters from the beginning of his career to the present, there are two that marked him forever and that led him to world fame as a Hollywood celebrity. Is about Rocky Balboaan inexperienced boxer who becomes world champion, and Rambo, the soldier capable of carrying out the most complicated missions.

Both fictional figures are handled in very different scenarios, but also share many characteristics. For example, they are both fierce, constant, full of action and somewhat aggressive, so for many years, fans of the two have wondered who could win if they were put in a fight.

Moreover, the creator and actor of these characters, Sylvester Stallone, the same question has been asked more than once, so he answered it after a long time, leaving many followers amazed. If you want to know who would be the winner, do not hesitate to continue reading.

Sylvester Stallone is remembered mainly for his Rocky Balboa and Rambo characters (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

WHO WOULD WIN A FIGHT BETWEEN ROCKY AND RAMBO?

In a publication that Sylvester Stallone made a few months ago, the actor answered one of the questions that have probably been asked for many years: Who could win in a supposed fight between Rocky and Rambo?

In the first place, it must be understood that, no matter how strong and aggressive both of them are, they are characters who handle themselves in different situations, so they have more marked abilities in different fields.

For example, the ‘Italian Stallion’ is a boxer who used to be a bully and who could not control his outbursts of violence very well, but found in boxing a way to be very disciplined and find world success even though he did not have the training than others do.

Meanwhile, Rambo is a trained soldier with a lot of experience in war and killing missions. Nothing is impossible for him and he is also skilled in the use of weapons.

Aware of each of these details as the creator of the two iconic characters in the films, Sylverter Stallone made an analysis of the alleged fight between the two and came to the conclusion that there could not be a winner and that everything would depend on the type of combat.

“If the fighters made an effort to stay on their feet, Rocky would prevail. His body shots and right hooks would eventually beat Rambo. If the fight goes down, Rambo will prevail in a bloody and brutal fight to the finish…Rocky would probably end up maimed, although he’s pretty good on the ground too.”were some of your words.

AND THE RESULT?

Because he couldn’t pick a winner between the two, the 76-year-old actor opted for a result that leaves much to fans’ imaginations. “The bottom line is that neither of you will ever be the same again”ended.