Rocky Balboa and the car that remained in history

The New Yorker Sylvester Stallone, through his character Rocky Balboa, has remained in the memory of every movie buff. Today we will review the car that has best accompanied the “Italian stallion”. Next, a history of filming, cars and the seventh art.

July 11, 2022 12:37 p.m.

Sylvester Stallone, Ladies and Gentlemen. The New York actor has known how to build a lineage in the Hollywood industry. From 1969 to the present day, Stallone has not stopped working for and for the art of performance.

Protagonist of the sagaRocky” and the saga “Rambo”, the New York actor is an icon of action cinema and sportsmanship. But we would not be unfair if we reduce Stallone’s talent to his two highest-grossing sagas. Stallone filmed more than 60 movies.

Stallone occupies a place in the imaginary of cinematographic history. This is that of the common man, neither very handsome nor very intelligent, who through his sincere heart and combative spirit manages to move whoever gives in to his plot. This is where the charm of the actor lies, so often unfairly criticized for his lack of “expression”.

We are fascinated when cinema intermingles with automotive culture. That is why today we will review a really unique car that knew how to accompany the very Rocky Balboa and his fearless sportsmanship.

In 1985 The fourth installment of the Italian stallion arrived in cinemas around the world. “Rocky IV”, with its plot immersed in the climate of Cold War and with its box office record, it shows a new chapter in Stallone’s adventures as a famous boxer.

“Rocky IV” not only stars Stallone, but is also directed by him. In this installment Balboa is no longer a beginner and enjoys the harvest of being a successful athlete. Lamborghini, a classic Italian brand in tune with the character of Balboa, shines in the fourth installment of the saga.

Perhaps his most iconic scene is that of Stallone hand-washing the Jalpa, complete in black bodywork. It is worth noting that the Jalpa was the novelty of Lamborghini at the time of filming, so that his participation served as promotion.

The lamborghini jalpa It has a central and longitudinal engine with 8 cylinders placed in V, 16 valves and a displacement of 3485 cm³. This allows a total power of 255 hp at 7,000 rpm, while its maximum torque is 314 Nm at 3,500 rpm. All run by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Sylvester Stallone and the Lamborghini Jalpa in “Rocky IV.”

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this Lamborghini model?