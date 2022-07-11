Review without ‘spoilers’: Elvis revives on the big screen

July 11, 2022, 11:42 AM

By LauSinSpoilers | Lauren Fernandez.

To begin with, it is important to remember what kind of films Baz Luhrmann has directed, especially those where the musical formula is the key and the protagonist. tapes like Dance with Me, Romeo + Juliet Y Moulin Rouge they share light, music, colors, shots and characters that the viewer needs to know more about. This is how the eccentric story of Elvis (2022) comes to the big screen.

In the film we see Elvis Aaron Presley in his childhood, from those first moments where his musical ear is awakened with religious gospel and blues, to the years of decadence, trapped on the stages of Las Vegas. It is a style of biography that is chaotic and chronologically narrated, as a grandfather would do: that is, in a disorderly way, returning to the important moments and above all emotional, but without the intention of being so.

Austin Butler (Elvis) plays a spectacular role. Although there are those who criticize his casting, Austin is brilliant and took care of every detail, it is incredible to see the seriousness with which he prepared himself. Tom Hanks (Tom Parker, Elvis’s manager) shows us a physical and emotional exhaustion that we had not seen him, demonstrating the quality of actor that he is, far above the others in the cast: he does not lose prominence, although the story is of Elvis.

As for the original story, everyone has their own positive or negative perspective, but the new generations did not know the details and how many of their most faithful followers always assure that ‘Elvis Lives’, Elvis is still alive, not in a literal sense, but culturally in music and entertainment: in other words, a legend. His biography is up to the task: it deserved to be told and adapted in a modern version.

During the heyday of the Luis Miguel series, the most hated manager in Latin America was “Luisito Rey”, but if the viewer gives the Elvis movie a chance, he will change his mind.