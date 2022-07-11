predictions for health, love and money

I know the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Aries this Monday, July 11, 2022 in matters of health, love and money.

Bold and independent, nothing better than spending time with a representative of Aries. He can surprise us with his innocence, capacity for wonder, courage, initiative, but sometimes he can be a little selfish, aggressive or follow his impulses without considering the consequences. At his side we will never get bored. He loves conquests, is naturally competitive and has a hard time learning to share.

What awaits Aries on Monday, July 11

The reason is at the service of your interests. Inventive mind, free from prejudice, with the ability to act correctly.

Health: For once reason your feelings, look for the reasons for them. It will be better for you, since your seriousness will lead you to the much desired success.

Love: If you know that a person loves you, be tender, affectionate, attentive and faithful. It will be the best of gifts.

Money: You will be more determined when making your purchases and investments, but be careful of excessive spending.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. His element is fire, just like Leo and Sagittarius. People born between March 21 and April 20 belong to the sign of Aries.

