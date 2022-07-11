Players of the extinct Veracruz still do not receive promised salaries

Have passed almost three years since that Mexican Federation of football disaffiliated to the Red Sharks Club Veracruz by the alleged debts of its owner Fidel kuri with players and else staff of the institution; and it is time that footballers have not achieved to receive a full settlement. What’s more, no one faces them, not even the Mexican Association of Professional Soccer Players, chaired by Álvaro Ortiz.

Rodrigo Lopezformer member of the club’s squad, story at halftime the journey what has represented to have been part of Veracruzin that his last tournament of existence, Apertura 2019.

“In my last year in Mexico I had a very bad time in Veracruz; It is a great city to live in, but what we were going through was very sad. Perhaps people do not know what we lived: not being treated as professionalsI know complicate plus the situationbecause mentally it is hard and they are pure worries. He didn’t know what was going to happen after Veracruz and many players didn’t know either. Luckily I have American nationality and that helped me come to Sacramento FC, because if I hadn’t had it it would have been very difficult to enjoy soccer”.

Today only Raymundo Fulgencio and Sebastián Jurado are in the First Division. Why?

“They haven’t paid us. I did not receive a single peso in seven months and that is a long time; I haven’t charged it yet. If he didn’t have a team (in Sacramento) it would be complicated, as it happens to other teammates. yeseba and Ray are on big teams and I’m glad for them, because they are good people and they deserve it, I know that some are in South America and I’m glad to see them, but it is complicated. They promise you and they don’t meetsnAnd it’s difficult, because the Veracruz fans are loyal and passionate and they have the obligation to expect good results, but we didn’t have their support. They came several times to talk to us, the people of the Federation (Mexican Soccer) and were pure promises. That’s how complicated it is. I am very grateful to Mexican soccer, but I left with a very bitter taste.”

Haven’t they told you anything about the payment?

“Many people promised us many things, Mr. (Enrique) Bonilla –former president of Liga MX- spoke to us and told us: ‘if they don’t do this, they won’t get paid’. I respect Mr. Kuri and he told us that he was going to pay us, but I don’t know what situation he was in, but the League and the Association had to show support. The League didn’t do anything to fix it either, but every time we got together for make noise came out a note from Alvaro Ortiz that He said that already soon they were going to pay us and when we asked no one knew on the Federation; So, they just did it to shut us up a bit and it’s been three years now. Before they disaffiliated, six players won the case about the debts and in that document it said that they were going to pay us, because we had proof of what they paid us; he spoke to the a lawyer and I He said: ‘Rodri it’s it was if the team stayedbut since they disaffiliated him, they no longer have the right to payr‘. I just want them to pay us for all the work we put in and I wish they could help us and put an end to it.”

What do they tell you in the Footballers Association?

“We have spoken with the people of the Association and they tell us ‘we’re working on it’, ‘the Federation has no answer’… and then they come out on the Federation saying that the Association is the one that does not respond. I honestly think they don’t mind paying us And it’s sad because you see so many things that the Federation do to have money and they can’t liquidate us; That makes me angry and resentful.”

How did you live those seven months without getting paid in Veracruz?

“Also I had a problem with Celaya and during those seven months that I did not earn, I think that in three months I they returned what i they should from Celaya and me I arrived a lend him money a my companions. I have never charged them, because they were not higher figures, but if it helps someone and that is what I keep. Luckily I was able to save and I didn’t spend as much, but it’s difficult, because you never know when you’re going to get paid again”.

In october of 2019the players from Veracruz let glimpse that they would not attend to the match of premises against tigers; Finally it they made; This is how Rodrigo López remembers it.

“That week was when Mr. Bonilla went to see us; I don’t know how he found out, because we weren’t going to show up (to the game). they started the threats about what if we didn’t go they weren’t going to pay us and, trying to solve, we decided to go. There were the talks of standing the whole game and then something happened in the locker room… I don’t understand how anyone could confuse three minutes with one minute. (how long the protest lasted). It was something rarebut if it was very sad. Me I was on the grandstand Y I felt angry, shame for my teammates who were on the court, because they looked bad, but in that time everything happened to us and I had never seen anything like it”.

Before of three minutes, Veracruz received two goals of Tigres without putting their hands; the goals were from Luis Rodríguez and André-Pierre Gignac.

