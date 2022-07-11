Plans revealed for tonight’s WWE Raw show

In just a few hours, USA Network will broadcast a new WWE Monday Night Raw episode, which will take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. Over the past few days, the company has announced several matches and segments for the show, such as Brock Lesnar’s return to the red brand or Bobby Lashley’s open challenge, which will put his United States Championship at stake.

Meanwhile, the journalist Sean Ross Sappfrom the specialized medium Fightful, has revealed several of the plans for tonight’s show, beginning with Elijah’s return. In this sense, the company would have already prepared various material for its appearance.

There is also planned a story or segment that would revolve around Lilly’s robbery, Alexa Bliss’s doll, by someone whose identity is unknown. Finally, R-Truth is expected to act as a special referee in a fight yet to be revealed.

In addition to the superstars listed above, Riddle, Theory, MVP, Omos, Reggie and The Street Profits They are also scheduled to appear tonight on Monday Night Raw.



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw July 11, 2022



United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. opponent to be determined

Riddle vs. theory



segments :

Brock Lesnar will make his return to Monday Night Raw



WWE Raw schedules July 11, 2022

18:00: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early on July 12): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of July 12): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

