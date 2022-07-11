Pharrell agrees that his song “Happy” is annoying

Ads

The song “Happy” was not only the first, but the only single to come out of Despicable Me 2 (2013) soundtrack. Pharrell Williams wrote, produced and performed the neo-soul track and starred in a long-running music video of the same title.

The song was reissued in December 2013 by Back Lot Music, a subsidiary of Universal Pictures, under an exclusive licensing agreement with Columbia Records. “Happy” also became the lead single on Williams’ 2014 studio album Girl.

Pharrell Williams | Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

Who would have imagined that nearly a decade after its initial release fans would complain about how the song bothers them.

Listening to the hit song “Happy” being played so much even bothered Pharrell Williams

Due to the uptempo rhythm and neo-soul flavor of the song, “Happy” easily crossed social and cultural boundaries, allowing it to saturate the weekly music charts around the world. Not only did it peak at number one in the US, Canada, UK, New Zealand, Ireland and 19 other countries, it sold nearly 6.5 million copies in the US in 2014.

The UK came in second with around 1.5 million copies sold, making it the eighth best-selling single in the country’s history. But when too much popularity starts to damage a song like “Happy?”

The same https://t.co/4d1LtyFlb3 – Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) June 1, 2022

Recently, the world learned through the Twitterverse that Williams is as annoyed by his own song as well. While there’s not necessarily a clear reason why he’s upset, some other fans have left comments in response to the first stating that they’re upset at how often he’s been played. “I enjoyed up to 4 millionth listen. Then it became agony, ”wrote one fan.

The culture of the commercial music industry is at its root

As pointed out by the Daily Mail, “it turns out that there is a very important factor that decides which new releases are played: the money.” It’s also why they keep playing songs that are years or even decades old and that have “very little to do with what listeners really want”.

“Same.” https://t.co/hrPyzSFsUw – VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) June 3, 2022

According to Daily mail, the first thing radio stations consider is how many times a song has been downloaded. The second factor lies in the agreements they make with record labels. To put it simply, commercial radio stations play popular music to entice listeners. The more listeners a station has, the higher its ratings.

Like a moth on a flame, advertisers are attracted to high ratings, because the more listeners, the greater the potential for lead generation. This not only devalues ​​some songs like Williams’ “Happy” but alienates indie artists who can’t come close to allowing themselves airtime.

Pharrell Williams’ music has made him one of the most influential in music

Williams’ longevity reveals what he has contributed to hip hop, R&B and funk, as well as mainstream pop. Williams was still a kid in high school when he and Chad Hugo founded The Neptunes and co-wrote Wreckx-N-Effect’s Rump shaker (1992). This means that not only did he co-write his first ever track for a famous group, but he did it while still in high school. Neptunes also produced one of Snoop Dogg’s most iconic singles, “Drop It Like It’s Hot”.

Among notable accolades, Pharrell Williams won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for co-producing Timberlake’s debut solo studio album. Justified. He received the 2013 Grammy Award for Album of the Year for co-producing the Daft Punk studio album Random access memory. Additionally, she won two other awards for the album’s hit single Get lucky. In 2018, Williams received a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for co-producing Ariana Grande’s fourth studio album. Sweetener.

Today, while “Happy” has pestered some fans, Williams is widely regarded as one of the most influential people in music. According to Billboard, Williams has won three more Grammys as Producer of the Year, not a classic of anyone else this century.

