Only one step separates the euro from the dollar; the ECB is in a dilemma

Depreciation or recession, that is the question. As in Prince Hamlet’s speech, the fall of the euro very close to parity with the dollar puts the European Central Bank (ECB) in a dilemma position. As its currency depreciates and inflation rises, the risk of raising rates makes it difficult to back it.

With a tense finger on the trigger of monetary policy, this European authority is in a difficult position. The depreciation of the eurozone’s common currency against the dollarThe trade-weighted currency makes imports more expensive, but a rate hike enough to combat inflation could hurt its economy.

A historical depreciation

The history of euro, the eurozone’s single currency, is relatively short. It was introduced in 1999 as the common currency of member countries, governed by the European Central Bank. It was in 2002, not so long ago, when it stopped being used only in electronic operations and began to circulate as banknotes and coins.

Currently trading at around 1.0180 units per dollar and at its closest peak, the exchange rate reached a maximum of 1.2000 units. In at least three sharp and long periods it exceeded, lost and recovered this level, but only in one it traded below the dollar line. That last could change.

The economic complications in the eurozone due to the effect of the war between Russia and Ukraine on energy prices, as well as inflationary pressures and clear signs of a slowdown have impacted on the euro. The fear of recession today has it a few steps from parity with the united states currency.

At its highest historical level, the euro came to trade at 1,6000 units, rounding the average obtained from four trading platforms, in July 2008. Such a record is observed even further than the one with which it began operations 20 years ago, with less than one dollar (0.9038) for each euro unit.

Does the ECB run after the Fed?

The reactivation of the economy after the worst part of the pandemic, the effect of the invasion of russia to Ukraine about gas prices in the markets and the disruptions in supply chains brought back a feared enemy that was thought dead in Europe: inflation. This is the main pressure on the euro.

While the Federal Reserve of the United States has been really determined to fight an insistent pressure on prices, even to rise above the neutral level, the first movement of the ECB is on the way: it would add 25 basis points in July against 150 basis points that its US pair already specified .

At a time when there are more signs of difficulty in the economic outlook every week, the performance of both currencies is marked by the pace of interest rate hikes. In this 2022 the dollar is strengthened as a refuge; the euro it is losing ground against the greenback, and that is also happening on other fronts.

Against the Mexican peso, for example, the currency of the European bloc went from more than 23 units to trading close to 20.80 so far this year, with a loss of almost 10 percent. The Bank of Mexico has also shown persistence in openly combating the inflationary environment, with strong increases in interest rates.

Perhaps this factor is the reason why, despite having outlined a strategy to reduce inflation, the euro still continues to fall slowly but steadily. The announcement of raising rates by 0.25% appears to have been priced in by traders, presenting no big surprises among market participants.

A finer evaluation

The longer waiting period in decision-making is related to the more complex reality that the ECB must consider compared to that studied by the Fed. In the zone, monetary policy requires a finer evaluation than just reducing inflation”, said Jorge Adrián Calderón, CEO of Bull&Bear.

The implications of the war on energy and grain traffic in the Baltic make this task more complex. “The risk of raising rates sharply is proportional to the risk of having to lower them sharply if war or a recession forces you to turn to an expansionary policy,” he added.

On the euro, the expert said that the apparent lack of reaction after knowing the plan to start raising interest rates is due to the fact that the debt curves are incorporating expectations in the market for the September meeting. For the ninth month of the year, the ECB forecasts an increase of more than 25 basis points.

“How much could the euro recover against the dollar with these rate movements? I couldn’t say for sure. What can be guaranteed is that the cross will not be exempt from volatility until the first movement is made”. Some forex forecasters consider 1.0800 units as a possible level.

