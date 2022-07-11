Only Murders in the Building, confirmed the third season of the series with Selena Gomez

A passion for True Crime. False accusations. Deadly twists. “Only Murders in the Building “the US television series created by Steve Martin in collaboration with John Hoffmangot renewed for a third season, the release of which is expected on from be destined.

The news was announced directly from @onlymurdershulu Instagram account, indirectly from Selena Gomezwho is an executive producer and actress of the series.

Only Murders in the Building, ph Getty Images

The streaming platform Disney + will come back to propose Only Murders in the Building for a third season. The announcement shared in the stories from the artist immediately gained enormous acclaim from an audience eager to discover the new developments of the series on Disney Plus.

The curiosity

Only Murders in the Building it’s a mystery comedy focused on the description of a mysterious crime, a TV series at the same time capable of arousing laughter with its accentuated comic-humorous tone.

The first season of the series, consisting of 10 episodes, was made available on the Disney Plus streaming platform in 2021. The second season, however, was released last June 28.

At the center, the daring adventures of Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez).

The plot of the first season

Three tenants of a building of theUpper West Side – Charles, Oliver And Mabel they share a strange obsession with crime and suddenly find themselves caught up in one as they investigate the horrific death of a neighbor in their luxury New York condo.

The plot of the second season

Following the shocking death of the chairman of Arconia’s board of directors, Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel attempt to expose her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue: The trio are publicly implicated in Bunny’s murder, find themselves at the center of a rival podcast, and also face a group of New York neighbors who believe they committed the murder.