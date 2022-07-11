Once upon a time in Hollywood: the latest Quentin Tarantino gem that has just arrived on Netflix | FAME

Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film just arrived on the streaming platform Netflixthe most recent of his career full of cinema gems such as “Reservation Dogs”, “pulp fiction“, among other. The film reconstructs an event that marked the 1960s due to its violence and protagonists, who are remembered to this day.

The film was also a box office success. raising more than 374 million in theaterswidely exceeding the 90 million that it had as a budget for its realization.

We are referring to “once upon a time in hollywood” (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in its original language), a film that appeared in 2019 that had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, under the leading roles of Leonardo DiCaprioMargot RobbieBrad Pittamong others. Learn more about film production and since when can you see it in the Netflix catalog.

WHAT IS “ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD” ABOUT?

The film focuses, first, on Rick Dalton, a Hollywood actor whose career is in decline. He believes it is due to the youth that is slipping out of his hands. Despite the options to resurface, such as acting in westernsthe artist refuses to do so.

While he thinks about what his future will be, he visits his friend Cliff Booth, who plays his double. the veteran of the Second World War He is also stalled in his career, especially due to rumors that he would have murdered his wife.

The only violent thing that is remembered is having beaten Bruce Lee on the set of a movie, from which he was removed after the confrontation with the remembered actor. In this way, both Dalton and Booth will share more time together and try to get closer to each other. Sharon Tate and Roman Polanskiwho move to the side of the house of the first.

In this way, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is a tape that recomposes what really happened in the historic murder of Tateat hands Charles Manson and his subjects. Tarantino takes fiction to give another twist to the past, also recomposing the 1960s in Los Angeles, United States.

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD”?

Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth

Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate

Emile Hirsch as Jay Sebring

Margaret Qualley as Pussycat

Timothy Olyphant as James Stacy

Julia Butters as Trudi Fraser

Austin Butler as Charles Tex Watson

Dakota Fanning as Lynette Squeaky Fromme

Bruce Dern as George Spahn

Mike Moh as Bruce Lee

Al Pacino as Marvin Schwartz

HOW TO WATCH “ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD”?

Tape “once upon a time in hollywood” of Quentin Tarantino is available, from Friday, July 1, on the streaming platform Netflix. To watch the film online, you can click on this link.

FACTS ABOUT “ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD”

Original title: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Year: 2019

2019 Duration: 160 minutes

160 minutes Country: USA

USA Address: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Script: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Photography: Robert Richardson

Robert Richardson Gender: Dramatic comedy, black comedy