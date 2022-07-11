On the hunt for the meteorite, a sky-high business that aims high

ROBERTO RUIZ OLIVA GRANADA

It is an idea that came up a few years ago, when Miguel Ángel Contreras, from Granada, put aside his doctoral thesis to focus on his true passion, the search for meteorites, a hobby and also now a business from which he can live and which has led him to travel halfway around the world

Although it was more recently when this Sports Science graduate decided to dedicate himself professionally to this activity, his fascination with meteorites began when he was a child, when he played on the beach making craters with black rocks in the center.

His fondness for searching for and capturing meteorites makes him one of the few people in Spain dedicated to this activity, which he channels through his own website: MeteoLovers.com.

“My website came about when the volume of sales through other platforms was too great to pay their commissions. For example, eBay charges about 15% of the sale price to the seller. From my page I eliminate that commission”, he explains. As he explains on the web, a meteorite is a rock that originates in outer space and naturally reaches the earth. Before reaching the ground it is called a meteoroid and the luminous phenomenon is called a meteor. The meteor is also known as a shooting star.

“Some meteorites have pre-solar dust, particles that are 2,000,000,000 years older than the Solar System and dating back to about half the time between the Big Bang and the present,” he said. In addition, they give information about physical and chemical reactions in space, some of which are necessary for the development of life.

An industry on the rise

Although there are still few collectors in Spain, the business is becoming more widespread and there are already a “handful of people” dedicated to this sector, but who sell mainly abroad. In France, Holland or Germany, for example, there are many collectors of meteorites and outside of Europe the Asian market is increasingly thriving in China and Japan, and in the US it is somewhat consolidated.

Its activity consists mainly of visiting those localized areas where meteorites can be found: “Normally they are very remote places. I try to reach people in that area and buy the pieces from them. Then I can sell them from Spain online or in person at fairs,” he explains.

His hobby and business have taken him to Munich, Germany, where the second largest mineral fair in the world is held, and to Ensisheim, France, which hosts the only fair dedicated solely to meteorites.

Everything has a price

Like so many other things, the value of meteorites depends on their type, those that come from the moon and Mars are the most expensive; its size, the bigger the better; its history, how and where it arrived; and its beauty, some may even have small gems inside.

“There are a lot of interesting stories and they are of value to collectors, like the famous Chelyabinsk case in 2013 or one that killed a cow. Others are even used by jewelers and even the Rolex brand has watches with meteorites”, he pointed out.

As for the price, they range from just one euro per piece to millions for the most exclusive, with people who have amassed fortunes selling meteorites to notable collectors such as Elon Musk, Steven Spielberg or Nicolas Cage.

This expert recommends not to buy on eBay and to do it on websites specialized in meteorites, even better if they have the “IMCA” seal, the international association of sellers of these unique pieces.