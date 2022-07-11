OA PLUS INTERNATIONAL CHART (WEEK 19/2022): refinement on the podium with Warhaus, Simon Goff & Katie Melua and Taylor Swift

Welcome back to the appointment number 19 of the new year with OA Plus International Chartthe week parade of the best international songs chosen internally by Editing of OA Plus.

This week the top 10 is totally renewed, among the welcome returns that of Lana Del Rey with Father John Misty And Jacob Banks.

💥 # 10 UTO – HEAVY METAL

Tenth position for the French duo UTO with their “Heavy Metal“Taken from the album”Touch the Lock“To be released on August 26.

💥 # 9 LAGOON WAVEY – JUNIPEE

Ninth position for the irresistible soul sound and unmistakable voice of Lagoon Wavey in “Junipee“.

💥 # 8 SOPHIE FAITH – SOMETHING I SAID

Eighth position for another neo-soul proposal, that of the Londoner Sophie Faith and his “Something I said“.

💥 # 7 THEO CROKER & EGO ELLA MAY – SOMETHIN ‘

In seventh position the refined jazz of the duo formed by the trumpeter Theo Croker and from the sensual voice of Ego Ella May. Together they propose “Somethin ‘“, Taken from the album”Love Quantum“.

💥 # 6 LANA DEL REY & FATHER JOHN MISTY – BUDDY’S RENDEZVOUS

In sixth position “Buddy’s Rendezvous“In the version of Lana Del Rey and its author Father John Misty. The original version in the male version only is contained in Father John Misty’s album “Chloë and The Next 20th Century“.

💥 # 5 SON LITTLE – DEEPER

Fifth position for Son Little and his “Deeper“, Rarefied and visionary r’n’b song, as well as the second preview of the album”Like Neptune“, To be released on 9 September.

💥 # 4 JACOB BANKS – BY DESIGN (EVEL KNIEVEL)

In fourth position the vintage soul style of Jacob Banks and his “By design (even Knievel)“: Soul and voice of yesteryear for an elegant song that anticipates the album”Lies about the far“.

💥 # 3 TAYLOR SWIFT – CAROLINE

Bronze for the new delicate acoustic folk piece by Taylor Swift “Carolina“, Taken from the soundtrack of the film”Where The Crawdads Sing“.

💥 # 2 SIMON GOFF & KATIE MELUA – TEXTURES OF MEMORIES

Silver medal for “Textures Of Memories“, The new song by Katie Melua with the complicity of the violinist and composer Simon Goff. The two artists share an entire album entitled “Aerial Objects“, Which will be released on July 15th.

💥 # 1 WARHAUS – OPEN WINDOW

In first position Warhausthe solo project of Maarten Devoldereleader of the Balthazar with the new stylish and fine single “Open window“.

THE PLAYLIST

Here are all the songs in ours Spotify playlist of the week. Have a good listening!

Click here to put “I like” to HIT NOT HIT – Blog & Press

Click here to follow UGO STOMEO on TWITTER

Click here to follow UGO STOMEO on INSTAGRAM

Click here to follow OA PLUS on INSTAGRAM

Click here to “Like” the PAGE OA PLUS

Click here to subscribe to GROUP OA PLUS

Click here to find out the winners of theOA PLUS MUSIC AWARDS 2021

Graphics by: ANDREA BUTERA