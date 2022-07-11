Nicolas Cage will be a vodka-loving dragon in new series

Yes, you have read correctly. Nicolas Cage, the hardest working actor in Hollywood, will be an alcoholic dragon in his new series for Paramount+.

‘Highfire’, which was initially being developed for Amazon Prime Video, will adapt the novel by Eoin Colfer framed in the genre of crime thriller with a dose of magical realismwhose main character is a dragon (named Highfire) lover of vodka and ‘Flashdance’ who lives isolated in the swamps of Louisiana.

The series is being created by Davey Holmes, the person in charge of ‘Get Shorty’, and has been defined as a mix between ‘True Detective’ and ‘Peter and Elliot the Dragon’.

The official synopsis It goes like this: Once upon a time, dragons ruled the land and Lord Highfire ruled the dragons from his eagle’s nest. But this isn’t once upon a time, this is now, and now Lord Highfire lives in his shack in the swamp on Louisiana’s Honey Island. Highfire has become the old ‘Vern’ and, during the day, hides among alligators, watches cable TV and drinks obscene amounts of vodka To pass the time. It’s not a great life, but he’s alive to live it, and Vern is prepared to do whatever it takes, even if he’s violent, to save his own skin. When Vern’s world collides with a human teenager named Squib, who gets caught up in some problems for selling alcohol to the local mafiatheir mutual struggle for survival becomes entangled in the most unlikely of friendships.

After the series project ‘Joe Exotic’, about the protagonist of the viral documentary ‘Tiger King’, was cancelled, this will be the first series starring Nicolas Cagethus adding a crazy new role to a career full of memorable characters (Check out all the references to Nicolas Cage’s career in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Huge Talent’).

Nicolas Cage will also premiere this week on the Spanish charts ‘Pig’, a revenge film in which Cage will try to recover his kidnapped truffle sow.

