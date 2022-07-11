Nicki Minaj: “I’m not pregnant, I’m fat”

“Nicki Minaj is she really pregnant? “, is the question that many Trinidadian femcee fans have asked themselves in recent weeks. Doubts have arisen over a video of a performance by the rapper at Essenza Music Festival 2022 in New Orleans, shared on TikTok by a user went viral, with the caption: “It sure is pregnant! The way Nicki goes on stage pregnant and eats the scene: a real queen! “To the rumors of her possible pregnancy, she answered Nicki directly during a question and answer session. live on Instagram with his followers, known as the Barbz. Asked by a fan that she asked if she was pregnant with her, Nicki Minaj reacted with an amused expression and wide eyes before replying sarcastically: “I pregnant? No, I meant: ‘I’m not fat, I’m pregnant!’ “Despite the singer’s obvious hilarity and sarcasm, her statement generated a new series of misunderstandings. During the same direct social, Nicki then had to clarify the situation. “Wait. I think I expressed myself wrong, sorry. I meant that I’m not pregnant, I’m fat“, laughed the artist, already parent with her husband Kenneth Petty of a child presented to the public with the nickname of” Papa Bear “.



