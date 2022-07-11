Nicki Minaj allegedly nudges fans during a chaotic London meet and greet

Ads

A fan of Nicki Minaj claims that the rapper pushed him as he tried to take a selfie with her during a chaotic meeting in London on Monday.

In a TikTok video captured by user theyluviish, a crowd of people could be seen surrounding the rapper, 39, begging them to “back up”.

Ignoring her pleas and wanting to take advantage of her proximity, he seemed to lean on her to shoot a video.

As he threw a peace sign and pursed his lips, Minaj could be seen telling him to “back off” before he was apparently pushed away.

“Nicki Minaj literally pushed me omg 😂,” the fan said on TikTok, adding: “My favorite literally touched me 😂😍”.

The fan further stated in the comments section of his video that he was “just glad Nicki touched him”. “Thanks Nicki for stopping by,” he concluded.

A representative of Minaj did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Minaj was mobbed by fans when she arrived at her meet and greet event.theyluviish / TikTok

The alleged incident occurred after the “Starships” rapper – who performed at the Wireless Festival on Sunday – took to Instagram Live on Monday morning to announce that he was hosting an impromptu meeting in Camden Town, London.

Hundreds of people showed up at Cafe Koko, according to The Mirror, and assaulted Minaj when she arrived. She took to Twitter to beg fans to get off the streets so she could properly meet them while she shared a video of the mobs.

Guys, if you don’t enter a small space they won’t let me get out of the cars. Please don’t run through the streets. Please enter 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/6XixF1OTh9

– Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2022

“Guys, if you don’t enter a small space they won’t let me get out of the cars. please [sic] don’t run through the streets. Please enter 1 place. 1 line 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼, ”she tweeted.

The police were forced to surround the rapper and decided it was best to escort her back to her car so they could handle the crowds better, but ultimately had to cancel the event.

Minaj was rushed to her car so that the police officers could better control the crowd.

Minaj was rushed to her car so that the police officers could better control the crowd.

Minaj was rushed to her car so that the police officers could better control the crowd.

“In the interest of safety, the event handlers decided that the event would not take place,” Camden police tweeted Monday. “Citizens are advised not to go to the area… The crowd leaves and the police remain on the scene. No arrest “.

Meanwhile, Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty recently made headlines when he was sentenced to house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

A Los Angeles judge sentenced Petty, 44, last week to three years of probation and one year of home detention. He was also sentenced to pay a $ 55,000 fine.

Minaj recently returned to work after Kenneth Petty was sentenced to probation and house arrest. Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Petty, who shares a child with Minaj, was originally arrested in March 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles. He had previously served four years in prison after being convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1994.

Petty and Minaj began dating in late 2018 after meeting as teenagers and getting married a year later.

