New variants of COVID-19 circumvent immunity and four other points you should know according to an expert

Experts recommend the use of face masks (PHOTO: CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

According to the internist and infectologist, Francisco Moreno Sánchez, there are some things that the population should know about the subvariants of COVID-19 that are appearing in Mexico and that are causing the fifth wave of coronavirus infections.

Through his Twitter account, the doctor made a thread with five important points about this new wave, which until this Sunday, July 10, left 9 thousand 342 new cases in the country, as well as 8 deaths.

As a first point, he highlighted that they “escape” more easily from prior immunitywhich means that, even if there has already been a contagion, it can happen again.

He then mentioned that measures to prevent infections They are the same as with all other variants such as the use of face masks, ventilating spaces and avoiding crowds.

A discharge was registered in the infections by COVID-19 (PHOTO: CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Likewise, he highlighted that: “Most complain of the following symptoms: sore throat (like glass), fever for 3 or 4 days, body aches, dry cough in fits. We have seen more loss of smell and diarrhea than with the original variant of Ómicron”.

In the same way, he affirmed that the care is the same as: monitor the temperature, after the fourth day you should not continue with this symptom, monitor oxygenation taking care not to be under 90, maintain good hydration and try to move and walk at times, he also urged the population to make a plan in case they do not evolve well.

Lastly, he highlighted:Don’t take antibiotics or cortisone (dexamethasone, betamethasone, prednisone) if you do not have low oxygenation” and asked the authorities to release the antivirals.

He stressed that the increase in infections in this fifth wave is being caused by the subvariants of the Omicron.

Vaccination of children between 10 and 11 years old (Photo: CDMX Government)

On June 26, he commented through a tweet: “New cases of #COVID19 are on the rise. Vaccines have prevented hospitalizations and deaths, but even so, there are patients who become seriously ill because they are not vaccinated or have pre-existing diseases. Three treatment tips and a message.”

He later reported that corticosteroids aggravate the disease if consumed in the first days, in addition to they shouldn’t be used. He also stressed the importance of monitoring temperature and oximetry, in case of persistent fever after the third day, contact a doctor.

“The use of oseltamivir or amantadine does not make sense to treat #COVID19, they are influenza-specific medications and act on an enzyme of this virus that SARS-COV2 DOES NOT HAVE. Avoid unnecessary medicines,” she wrote.

Corticosteroids aggravate the disease (Photo: cuartoscuro / google maps)

It should be noted that the Mexico City it is among the first five entities in mortality from COVID-19; the doctor lashed out at mass events since he claimed that Mexico is in the fifth wave and with infections on the rise.

On the other hand, the Guanajuato doctor Alexander Macias, one of the most recognized in Mexico, stated that the Ómicron BA.1, BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants still circulate in the country. He urged the population not to panic since the cases are fewer but “we still have a pandemic ahead” and that before it gets better it will get worse.

“Let’s remember that BA.5 must, first, dominate the others,” he wrote through his Twitter account.

KEEP READING:

Coronavirus in Mexico as of July 10: 5 municipalities of Edomex and 2 mayors of CDMX with more than 70% hospital saturation

Avoid “massive parties” even if organized by the authorities: Harvard doctor warned about a new wave of COVID-19

COVID-19: When will children under 10 and 11 years of age be vaccinated against the virus in 44 municipalities of Edomex