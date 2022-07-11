Netflix: Little Nicky, Adam Sandler’s worst movie | The son of the devil | Cinema and series

The Netflix streaming platform has a wide catalog of movies for all tastes, although several have even produced dislikes. This is the case of “LittleNicky“, the movie of Adam Sandler known as “The son of the devil”, which came to theaters 22 years ago.

What is it about?

Satan wishes to retire after thousands of years of hard work, but his children are not ready to replace him. The eldest reside in New York, where they rule their own hellish kingdom, while Nicky, the smallest and dumbest, decides to incarnate as a man.

Who is who?

Adam Sandler as Nicky

Patricia Arquette as Valerie Veran

Harvey Keitel as Satan (Nicky’s father)

Rhys Ifans as Adrian

Tom Lister Jr. as Cassius

Rodney Dangerfield as Lucifer

Allen Covert as Todd

Peter Dante as Peter

Jonathan Loughran as John

Reese Witherspoon as Holly.

What did the critics say?

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received an approval of 21% from critics and 55% from the audience, numbers that do not reflect the positive box office earnings since its premiere.

“Despite the presence of a large and talented cast, the jokes in ‘Little Nicky’ are silly, tacky and not that funny. Although the character of Adam Sandler is exciting to watch ”, ruled the consensus of the specialized media.