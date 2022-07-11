Netflix confirms Johnny Depp as the protagonist of its new movie

The streaming giant will be in charge of distributing the new film starring Johnny Depp, ‘The Favourite’.

The American actor Johnny Depp was confirmed as the protagonist of the new film he is preparing Netflix for next year, and from which much is already expected with the return of the legendary American actor after all the controversy in which he remained, which made him stay away from the spotlight due to various legal problems that he went through in front of his ex wife, also an actress Amber Heard.

For more than a year, Johnny had been banned from the Hollywood industry, but after winning the legal trial held in FairfaxVirginia, United States, to his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation, he could relaunch his professional career and with the confirmation that Netflix will distribute his new film, hopes continue to grow even higher.

‘The Favourite’, in which Johnny Depp will play the King Louis XV and its tragic love story, few details are known about the plot, but it is known that it is one of the most interesting bets of the red giant of streaming for 2023. It will be filmed entirely in French and its shooting will begin in the following week in Monaco.

And you, will you see this new Depp movie?