Natalya inexplicably falls out of character on a WWE Live Show

WWE held a new event last night in Sacramento, California, with the superstars of SmackDown. One of the main battles that the company presented was the triple threat between Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey and Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The match went on normally, but something strange happened at the last moment. Liv Morgan threw Natalya into the ropes and landed the Oblivion for the three count win. Just after the referee connected the third slap, Natalya got up and blamed Liv Morgan for the action before leaving for ringside and head to the stage. This moment was recorded by a fan and you can see it below.

The fan who posted the original video received a response from Natalya, who basically claimed to have stepped out of character. Natalya said that her action happened because she simply wanted to thank Morgan for the moment. Later, the WWE superstar deleted the message.



We do not know why Natalya acted this way at the WWE event or if it will be related to your next steps on Raw or SmackDown. As far as is known, Natalya is a respected superstar behind the scenes, but Liv Morgan is also very well liked and does not usually have problems with anyone. On the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Nattie interrupted a promo from Liv Morgan, but received a visit from Ronda Rousey. Rowdy defeated Natalya in a singles match to seemingly end their rivalry.

