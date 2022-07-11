Natalie Portman wore Dior pajama bottoms with pumps

More memorable outfits are added to the repertoire, courtesy of Natalie Portmanon the occasion of the promotion of his most recent work in Thor: Love and Thunder. The film in which he starred alongside Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson Y Russel Crowe, is now available in theaters, meanwhile, the Israeli actress continues to teach fashion classes, in this case putting comfort above all else.

‘Maria Grace Chiuri of Dior knows that I want to wear pjs to work and makes the most glamorous ones,’ wrote the Oscar winner, Natalie Portman, as a caption to accompany his latest post on Instagram. In this case she opted for some printed blue pants and matching shirt. It is a set that immediately takes us back to those classic pajamas, like the ones worn Bridget Jones as part of a ritual after a love disillusionment, however, this look It goes in an elegant key, perfect to accompany you any day to the office.

How to wear pajama pants in the style of Natalie Portman?

Natalie Portman wore some pants on trend for summer, made of blue silk with celestial printed motifs in white. They were in high waist and with a straight drop to favor comfort. He combined them with a long-sleeve shirt matching and included some black heels. She opted to wear the accessories in gold and rounded off perfectly with a black enamel manicure, one of her repeated bets for summer 2022.

The hairstyle and makeup They help reinforce the glamorous style in a carefree key. For this she brought movement to her long hair with soft waves marked from the middle to the ends, and opted for a natural style to highlight her face free of imperfections, emphasizing her lipswhich were in a glossy finish. Thus, without major complications, inspire our next comfortable style to go to work or to attend a formal event.

Christian Dior He was passionate about astrology, which is why many of the firm’s garments include prints that pay homage to this designer’s passion, as is the case with pants, shirts and various accessories. Maria Grace Chiuri has ensured that this ode remains present both in garments for day to day and in its bets for Haute Couture. If we remember, Spring-Summer 2021 the designer imprinted mysticism and romantic touches on a collection that was inspired by the goddesses represented in tarot cards.