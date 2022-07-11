Natalie Portman with Frida Kahlo hairstyle exudes beauty

the beauty of Natalie Portman He has always accompanied her at all times and now that he returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Jan Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, fans couldn’t be happier; At 41 years old, the actress returns to savor the thousands of success and has squandered beauty in each of her appearances.

But the one that has attracted the most attention is the UK premiere, in which Natalie Portman wore a Dior brand dress in red And what caught everyone’s eyes was her hairstyle, Frida Kahlo style with a flower headdress in the same tone and a bow in her hair.

Natalie Portman exudes elegance and beauty in this outfit that highlighted with the perfect makeup that she had red lips, something that distinguished her in her outfit and that took all eyes on the red carpet, next to her co-star, actress Tessa Thompson.

Natalie Portman with a Frida Kahlo hairstyle and a little dress exudes beauty. Photos: Instagram



Thor: Love and Thunder marks the return of the actress to the movies starring Chris Hemsworth, after 10 years, her character comes back completely changed and now she calls herself Mighty Thor and will fight with the son of Odin in this new adventure that has been well received.

The Jerusalem-born actress, has reaffirmed its elegant and modern stylevery flattering, but with these tributes to important figures of culture, for example, in addition to Frida Kahlo, he paid homage to the style of the 90s Alicia Silverstone movie “No idea”, with a plaid skirt ensemble and yellow bag.

It has also been seen more elegant and bold with another set in pink and a beige knitted top, another orange suit, it was his choice for the Italian premiere and finally this Sunday has gone out on social networks with a pajama-style outfit silk in shades of blue.

Without a doubt, when it comes to stepping on the red carpet, Natalie Portman knows how to do it without any mistake, capture all eyes of the event and manage to impose her style, the years do not pass by her, every day she is more beautiful and radiant.

