Natalie Portman: From a $102,000 car to this…

To the surprise of some, Natalie Portman is a huge fan of cars. The actress who plays the role of Mighty Thor has a garage full of vehicles that everyone would like to have, although there is one that stands out from the rest. Find out more!

July 11, 2022 01:16 a.m.

The July actress has a first and last name. Born in Israel, she played Mighty Thor in the movie that was all the rage in theaters this past weekend. Taking advantage of its great moment, in Tork we decided to get fully into the garage, and we were surprised by a somewhat particular change.

Despite being a great fan of cars, her fleet is made up of five, there is one that stands out for its benefits and its cost. This is the Mercedes S-Class, a sedan that stands out for its elegance, no matter where you look at it. Portman was seen on several occasions with him, but what is so special about it?

The Mercedes Benz S (2016-17) is a 5-door sedan that has an appreciable length of 5.1 meters. It is powered by a V6 combustion engine that generates a power of 258 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm. These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h.

Even so, the most impressive thing about this car is not its numbers, but its luxuries and elegance that make anyone who wants to buy a vehicle fall in love with the naked eye. Of course, you must have a loaded wallet, since Natalie Portman disbursed 102,000 dollars to acquire it.

Natalie Portman with her Mercedes

To the surprise of many, the Mercedes is not the actress’s favorite car, since that place is occupied by the Lexus RX, a very comfortable option when driving, that has several assists, but at the same time is economical, due to its high fuel economy.

The value of this Japanese car is 48,000 dollars, undoubtedly a very efficient option if we take into account its value. It is a very surprising change made by Portman, since the Mercedes is a dream vehicle for many people And what do you think?