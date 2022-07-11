NASA confirms that Webb is 100% ready and the first scientific demonstration is revealed today – Teach Me About Science

The wait ends today, finally the new space telescope is fully ready for science. This has been a long road: decades in development and release with a series of delays; after its launch 6 months of waiting for the calibration, alignment and preparation of instruments. Now NASA confirms that the James Webb Space Telescope is 100% ready for its purpose.

Webb’s unprecedented scientific potential is a function of both the size of its primary mirror and the extreme sensitivity and precision of its four science instruments:

Mid Infrared Instrument (MIRI)

Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam)

Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec)

Near Infrared Camera and Slitless Spectrograph/Fine Orientation Sensor (NIRISS/FGS).

According to NASA collaborators, each of Webb’s four science instruments has multiple modes of operation, using custom lenses, filters, prisms, and specialized machinery that had to be individually tested, calibrated, and ultimately verified on their own. operational configuration in space before beginning to capture accurate scientific observations of the universe.

In total it is constituted by seventeen instrument modes, the good news is that now all of them are completely ready. The latest to go live was NIRCam’s coronagraph, which works to block out most of the incoming starlight by inserting a mask in front of a target star, suppressing the relatively bright light from the target star to increase contrast and allow the detection of fainter nearby companions, such as exoplanets. The NIRCam, or Near Infrared Camera, is equipped with five coronagraphic masks – three round and two bar-shaped – that suppress starlight under different conditions of contrast and separation between the star and its companions, explains NASA.

“From the time we took the first NIRCam images to start the telescope alignment process to the corona check at the end of the commissioning, NIRCam has worked flawlessly. Observers are going to be very pleased with the data they receive, and I am very pleased that 20 years of work by my team has now translated into amazing performance,” said Marcia Rieke, principal investigator of the NIRCam instrument and professor astronomy regent at the University of Arizona.

This Monday, July 11, the first scientific demonstration takes place. Times in different regions for the reveal of the deepest view of the Universe ever taken (July 11, 21:00 UTC):

15:00 in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua,

16:00 in Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador,

17:00 in Canada, United States, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela,

18:00 in Argentina, Brasilia and Uruguay.

At 5 pm. ET (21:00 UTC), President Joe Biden will release one of the first images of Webb at a pre-event at the White House in Washington. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver a speech. The live broadcast of the event will be available on NASA TV. The image will be available simultaneously on the NASA website.

At 5 pm. ET (21:00 UTC), President Joe Biden will release one of the first images of Webb at a pre-event at the White House in Washington. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver a speech. The live broadcast of the event will be available on NASA TV. The image will be available simultaneously on the NASA website.