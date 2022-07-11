Minecraft: A user creates a companion through AI to accompany him in his lonely world

Unfortunately, not everyone has a lot of friends to play with, and sometimes it can be difficult to find an ideal partner. Tired of playing in the corner of it, this Minecraft player has found the ultimate solution to not find himself alone farming or building buildings in the cube title of Mojang Studios. Despite the genius of his invention, some other players still found it quite sad.

A Minecraft player creates an imaginary friend to play with

“Beast”, This is the name of the imaginary but no less pixelated friend of our Minecraft player. Precisely in the social network Reddit, the user who responds to the name of KevinJNguy01 has explained that he has developed an artificial intelligence program so that it can help him and accompany him on his adventures.

According to him, but also and above all according to his experience in the game, Bestie is capable of following the player, attacking monsters, and even breaking blocks., which is quite handy for farming. We know this very well, but farming is, in fact, one of the essential activities in Minecraft, and the task can sometimes be very, very long and quite painful. If this implementation of this automated AI system started from a good feeling, some players in the community did not hesitate to say what they sincerely thought of this program and therefore say, for the majority, that it was quite sad.

In fact, the user by the name of TapeIncarnete on Reddit said it was “as cool as sadwhile others weren’t shy about getting a little more violent in their comments. Regardless of what one thinks, This feat is remarkable. since not everyone can configure such a system so as not to play alone. However, we sincerely hope from him that through his publication some players have come forward to accompany him on his adventure. Playing with real people is still more fun and less depressing.