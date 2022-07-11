Miles Teller says there could be a Top Gun 3 if Tom Cruise wants

More of Thirty years after the premiere of top gun in 1986 Tom Cruise is back to star in his sequel also set a few decades later. This time the actor has been accompanied by Miles Teller, who plays pilot Bradley Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

Top Gun: Maverick It has been one of the most successful films in cinemas, becoming the highest grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career and reaching more than one billion dollars worldwide. Bearing these figures in mind, think of a third installment of top gun it wouldn’t be unreasonable.

Will there be a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick?

Entertainment Tonight had the opportunity to speak with Miles Teller about the possibility of someday seeing Top Gun 3and the actor has not ruled it out in his statements: “that would be great but it all depends on TC [Tom Cruise]”.

“It all depends on Tom. I’ve had a few conversations with him about it. We’ll see”, concluded Miles Teller leaving all the responsibility in the hands of his co-star in the sequel to top gun.

Joking about the film’s gross, Teller said: “that is precisely what my team has been talking about for future negotiations”.

In any case, Miles Teller and Tom Cruise they have come to develop a good friendship thanks to their participation in the film and even send messages congratulating each other on their birthdays. “For him to share top gun It’s been a wild ride with me and a lot of other young actors, and it’s still going on.”.

Top Gun: Maverick It premiered in theaters on May 27, but despite having been on the bill for more than a month, it is still possible to see the film in some theaters and at different times. Later, the film will arrive at Paramount Plus.