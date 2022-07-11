Miles Teller and Tom Cruise have discussed ‘Top Gun 3’

Top Gun: Maverick over the 1 billion dollars a few days ago, becoming one of the great cinematographic successes of the year. The film of Tom Cruisewhich has won over viewers, has shown how a block buster classic can succeed in a world dominated by superhero movie universes and spin off. In this scenario, and with such a triumph in the hands of Paramount, it is not uncommon that there has been talk of a third installment. Is now Miles Tellera great fan of video games, the one who explains that both he and Cruise have discussed a hypothetical Top Gun 3 (goes ET)

The sequel to Tony Scott’s classic, directed by Joseph Kosinskihas conquered the critics and the public, bringing us the return of the famous Peter Maverick Mitchell of Cruise and managing to beat the almighty Marvel, who has not been able to keep up with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the sequel, Miles Teller plays Rooster, the son of Maverick’s best friend, being one of those links with the original installment. Now, the protagonists of the sequel look to the future and Teller confesses that this possibility is on the table. “That would be great, but it’s all up to TC. It’s all up to Tom. I’ve had some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”starts in the aforementioned medium.







“To L, to share top gun with me and other young performers it has been an exciting journeyone that is still going on,” he adds. But the biggest impediment is that if you can’t get past this Maverick in terms of script, cast or show, it’s not worth shooting or doing. Glen Powell, another of the actors in the film, already commented on it in the past. “Tom’s motto, basically, is that I knowIf you can’t beat the previous movies, there’s no reason to make it. There is no reason to add another film to the world’s filmography if it does not contribute to or exceed the original,” the actor pointed out at the time. In addition, Cruise has always been reluctant to make a sequel to top gunpassing more than 30 years between one delivery and another.

Joseph Kosinski, filmmaker responsible for MaverickAlready had to negotiate hard with Tom Cruise to make this new installment, which, as he confesses, has unique and unrepeatable ingredients. “It took 36 years for Tom to agree to do this! Top Gun: Maverick is available in theaters.