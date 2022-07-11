Medicine and Corruption | mediatik

@DrOmisaurio

Thomas Hobbes said back in the 1600s that knowledge is power, however, two centuries later, Lord Acton would coin the dictum that closes the circle, since he said that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

This phrase has always been attributed to politics, however, there are other actors with traits of power in society, teachers, priests, doctors, the question arises: Is the doctor then a corrupt being? Incorruptible?

The essence of the doctor itself, obeys guidelines that direct their actions within the bosom of professional ethics, being the main guide of the health professional, swearing and acting at all times under the bioethical precepts instilled in the university, transmitted from generation generation, usually through oral tradition, however, the same tradition can deform the transmission of the message, modifying ethics at will, making acts of corruption and treachery more flexible in medical practice.







At least all this is understood in a very romantic way at the time of studying, because when facing the real world, we open our eyes to poorly regulated, unethical and rather advantageous practices, not caused by the doctor, but conditioned by a social deformation that attacks professional action, a very common example, is the prescription of antibiotics unnecessarily, scientific evidence does not support this practice, however, it is the patient himself who asks and often cries out for antibiotics to a condition that does not require it, this is where the tangents arise, one where the doctor, guided by ethics and good behavior, grants adequate treatment to the needs of his patient, and another where the same doctor agrees to grant the management that the patient wants, what are the expected results? The patient in the first case will go out and look for someone to give him the desired antibiotic, exclaiming that he is a bad doctor, while the other patient will come out happy. What is the difference? In the fact that one patient will return and another will not.

What conditions acting at that moment? The simple and basic need for subsistence, because the patient who does not return, does not generate more income, unfortunately, medicine, like all other careers, is studied in order to progress socially, economically and morally, in other words, it is a business, and the business that does not produce, is useless, this is where the small flexibilizations for the convenience of ethics come in, blind spots that do not reduce the quality of care, however, governed by strict behavior, they corrupt the profession, one act at a time.





