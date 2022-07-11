Master of Puppets towards the top 40 UK thanks to Stranger Things

First there was Kate Bush. Now Metallica are seeing a comeback in the UK singles chart in style. All thanks to Stranger Things.

The legendary San Francisco band is back on the charts with Master of Puppetsa song that has taken off since it appeared in a scene of the fourth season in which Eddie Munson plays it.

The title track of Metallica’s third album (year 1986) has jumped to 47th position on the Official UK Singles Chart. And, judging by the streaming and digital sales data from the early days of the new chart, the trend is on the up.

Master of Puppets should therefore give rockers their twentieth appearance in the UK top 40, as well as their first in the last 14 years.. The last time was with The Day That Never Comes of 2008, which reached the 19th position.

The fourth season of Stranger Things he had already done magic for Kate Bushthat with Running Up That Hill reached the top of the Official Singles Chart 37 years after the song was released. The song stayed at # 1 for three weeks and currently occupies the third position.

Meanwhile, Scottish producer duo LF System are preparing to stay for another week at the top position with Afraid to Feel.

The Official UK Singles Chart is updated every Thursday afternoon.



