MADRID, July 11. (CultureLeisure) –

With Thor: Love and Thunder just released in theatersthere are already many followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who are wondering when the film starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman to Disney+.

Marvel Studios policy gives cinema exhibitors between 45 and 60 days to screen their films before they jump to the streaming service. This means that, during this period of time, the Disney platform cannot include in its catalog the new film adventure of the God of Thunder.

For now, There is no official release date for Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+, but considering how long it took them to get on the platform latest marvel movies since its passage through the movie theaters, it can be estimated when the film will arrive directed by Taika Waititi.

Marvel’s latest cinematic reference, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, premiered in theaters on May 6 and hit the Casa del Ratón platform on June 22, that is, 47 days (or seven weeks) later.

Previously, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It was released on Disney + on November 12, ten weeks after its release on September 3 in theaters in the United States. Eternals did so on January 12, 2022, approximately nine weeks since it arrived in theaters on November 5, 2021.





Doctor Strange thus shortened the deadlines with respect to its predecessors, since it saw the light before them on the platform of the House of the Mouse. Doing the math, and taking into account Marvel’s 45-day policy, Thor: Love and Thunder could not come to Disney+ before Monday, August 22.

In this way, if it is compared with its predecessors and the House of Ideas maintains its policy, it is most likely that the film starring Chris Hemsworth arrives on Disney+ at the end of August.

In addition to Chris Hemswhorth, the film directed by Taika Waititi also has the Christian Bale’s MCU debut as Gorr and with the Natalie Portman returns as Mighty ThorTessa Thompson as Valkyria, Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Karen Gillian as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis.

Cameos are also confirmed. Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Matt Damon as the false Loki, and Luke Hemsworth as the false Thor and the Russell Crowe onboarding like Zeus himself.