Love and Thunder’ and it’s unrecognizable

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER]

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) He has made history in the MCU as the first hero of the saga with four solo films, a feat that they have not even reached. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) neither Captain America (Chris Evans). Thor: Love and Thunder It is thus a feat within the world commanded by Kevin Feig, a feat that, moreover, has been very well received by critics and the public.

The tandem formed by Hemsworth and Taika Waititi, the creator who has breathed life, interest and humor into the Asgardian god, is unbeatable and if with Thor: Ragnarök He made us laugh, now he also wants to make us feel. love and thunder involves the on-screen reunion of Thor and a super-powerful Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) two exes who must work together to stop Cap (Christian Bale), a villain on the hunt for deities.

In addition to the return of familiar faces of the franchise such as Tessa Thompson or Waititi himself as Korg, the aforementioned Bale has joined the film, Russell Crowe in the skin of Zeus and several relatives of the actors. We already knew that Hemsworth had taken her three children (with India Rose Hemsworth, her eldest daughter, playing a fundamental role in the plot as Sees it), as well as his brother, Luke Hemsworth, in the skin of an Asgardian actor.

Well, his wife, the actress Elsa Pataky, has also passed through love and thunder, although it is practically impossible that you have recognized it. as collected Insider, the Spanish has sneaked into one of the first scenes of the film, the one in which Korg narrates the life of the God of Thunder, from his earliest childhood to his love affairs with a pirate, a werewolf and Jane Foster.

Zia Kelly, Portman’s double of action, is in charge of giving life to the pirate, while Pataky gets into the skin of the lover whom he passionately kisses on a wolf. The intervention only lasts a few seconds, so it is not surprising that the public did not realize that it was the actress.

Curiously, it is not the first time that Pataky sneaks into a movie of Thor. The interpreter also stopped by Thor: The Dark World, in which she played Jane Foster in that final kiss between Natalie Portman’s character and the protagonist.

For the Australian, everything stays in the family and he wanted to share his most important role to date with his wife and children. Waiting to see if Hemsworth and Pataky surprise us with a new collaboration in a future project, the one that could well appear in another Marvel film is India Rose Hemsworth, with Love accompanying Thor on his space adventures.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.