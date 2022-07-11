Les Galactiques. Cristiano Ronaldo teased by a sensational idea.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play with Lionel Messi? Getty – blue Sport

Looking for a club that would allow his player to play in the Champions League again, the Portuguese agent gets in touch with PSG. This would be an unprecedented market move.

The term ‘Los Galacticos’ was borrowed from Real Madrid at the beginning of this millennium, when the Spanish club rocketed the market: Zinédine Zidane, David Beckham, Ronaldo (the phenomenon), Roberto Carlos and Luis Figo wore the same shirt.

Real Madrid, 2003-2004 season. Standing from left: Iker Casillas, Ivan Helguera, Ronaldo, Guti, Luis Figo, Zinédine Zidane. Front, from left: Michel Salgado, Roberto Carlos, Raul, Raul Bravo, David Beckham. Getty

Messi, Mbappé, Neymar, Icardi and Cristiano Ronaldo. It would be a phantasmagoric attack, a truly sensational marketing operation, on a par – if not superior – to the one launched by Real 20 years ago. «Les Galactiques». Five superstars all in attack.

Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester

The Manchester United Portuguese has already spoken on several occasions of his desire to leave the English club with the intention of joining a team in the Champions League next season.

In addition to not showing up for the first two training sessions in England – for family reasons – the Portuguese ace hasn’t even joined the team for the Asia tour.

It is natural that the rumors of a possible break with the Red Devils follow each other therefore.

No bling-bling, but there are exceptions

On the Paris Saint-Germain front, however, it is true that its president Al-Khelaifi recently declared that “we no longer want flashy names, bling-bling, it’s the end of glittering glitter”, but bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Paris would certainly be a different deal, an exception to the new rule perhaps.

In fact, the Portuguese knows how to win the Champions League, moreover, it would be an unprecedented marketing action: Messi and Ronaldo together, forming an attack in cohabitation with Neymar and Mbappé. If football is also an image, this would be the most spectacular ever.

Two GOATs together

It is the Spanish newspaper Marca to reveal that the new sports consultant of the French club, Luis Campos, would have come into contact with the agent of the Portuguese, Jorge Mendes.

“Cristiano has not been included in Manchester United’s final list for the trip to Thailand (for the preseason) and the possibility that the Portuguese will leave the team is very high,” said Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida who always follows the exploits of the famous compatriot very closely.

The 37-year-old, who as said on several occasions would like to leave Manchester United during the summer, has also been linked to Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Chelsea.