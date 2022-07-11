León approaches the signing of Frenchman Julien Célestine as a reinforcement

The Lion Club advances in the negotiations to sign the french Julien Celestine as a reinforcement of his defense in the 2022 Opening of Liga MX.

Soy Fiera has consulted sources close to the footballer and can ensure that the negotiation between the Club León and Julien Célestine is on the right track and it can be closed, although it is not yet a pass made.

The sources consulted reveal that the player agrees with the signing and the negotiation with the Rodez AF of the second division of France.

The pass could be closed in the next few hours and with this the Frenchman’s trip to Mexico would be accelerated, since León urgently needs to reinforce its central defense after the departure of Andrés Mosquera (today in Toluca) and the injuries of William Tesillo and Pedro Hernández.

Who is Julien Celestine?

Julien Celestine is 24 years old. He was born in Paris, France but he also has Italian nationality and plays as a central defender with a left profile.

He began his career at Toulouse B in 2016. He went through several clubs, including one from Belgium, until arriving at Rodez in 2021, with which he has consolidated.

In the recent 2021-2022 season he added 32 games, two goals and one assist. Most of his performances were in the French Second Division, in addition to playing one game in the Coupe de France.

Another French in León

If the deal goes through, Julien Célestine would become the second Frenchman to play for Club León, joining striker Amara Simba, who played for Fiera in the 1990s.

