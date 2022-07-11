Learn how to make it day or night in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft distinguishes between day and night, an aspect that players can experiment with using PC commands. Mojang’s game offers countless tricks to be able to manipulate certain aspects of the title. Thus, in the tutorial that we provide below we explain what you have to do to choose whether it is day or night in Minecraft.

How to make it day or night in Minecraft

Cheats are disabled by default in survival, so first of all make sure they are enabled in both survival maps and creative mode. Press the “T” key to open the command console. Note that all codes start with the character “/”. type /time set night if you want it to be done at night. Do the same with the command /time set day if you want it to be daytime. It is also possible to set specific hours through numerical codes, but it is easier to choose day or night through these simple commands.

Karmaland 5 starts late

Some of the best-known streamers on the national scene are participating in the fifth season of Karmaland, which has started with some other technical problem. The truth is that they had to postpone the appointment until the next day, July 10. Mishaps aside, the first hours in Minecraft have passed normally and Vegetta777 has thanked the viewers for their presence:

“Thanks to the more than 250,000 people direct. I had a great time! Tuesday more and tomorrow summary of today’s live “.

Minecraft is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android mobile devices. You can try for free classic version following these steps.