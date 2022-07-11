Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason, 12, makes a RARE outing with Scott Disick in new photos and fans think tween is “grown up”

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s son Mason, 12, made a rare outing with his father Scott Disick in new photos as fans have claimed the boy looked “so grown up”.

Scott, 39, and his eldest son were spotted together in Malibu.

The father / son duo had gone to the Nobu restaurant for a sushi dinner.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum wore a bright white tee while wearing his black beret in reverse.

He covered his face with sunglasses as he strolled through the parking lot.

Right behind his father, Mason was holding his hands around his black hoodie.

She covered her head and long hair with a red cap, which matched her trainers with yellow laces.

Meanwhile, Kourtney, 43, was spotted having fun in the summer on a Malibu beach.

The Kardashians star threw a beach party with her daughter, Penelope, who was celebrating her 10th birthday.

His brother, Kim, 41, and daughter North, nine, also joined in the family fun.

The Hulu star wore a light summer jacket and covered her eyes with sunglasses.

He shares Penelope, Mason and Reign, seven, with his ex Scott.

In May, Kourtney and Travis Barker, 46, got married in a beautiful ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

The reality star is the stepmother of the rocker’s two teenage sons: Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18.

THE TRANSFORMATION OF MASON

Fans have already noted how Mason has become “so grown up” as they watched his transformation from adorable baby to sweet tweenager.

Mason’s birth was clearly shown on E! the show’s fourth season finale.

He became the first of his Kar-Jen-eration and the first grandson of Kris Jenner, 66.

Kourtney’s eldest son has stayed out of the spotlight after his social media accounts were deleted multiple times by his mother in 2020.

Mason has since appeared exclusively on Kourtney’s TikTok page.

THE BIRTHDAY GIRL

Mason isn’t the only one of Scott and Kourtney’s children who grew up fast.

Kourtney threw a pink themed pool party while Scott threw a sleepover at the spa for Penelope’s birthday.

At the pool party, the birthday girl blown out the candles on two cakes: a rose with an intricate rainbow frosting and a heart-shaped cookie cake.

During the sleepover, Penelope seemed to be doing her nails.

Penelope’s father captioned the post: “It’s a party. It’s a party, yes “.

In the background, Mason was being abused with his little brother and confronted Reign down to the ground.

Scott yelled at his two sons, “How are you man?” as they continued with their high jinks.

