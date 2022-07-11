Kourtney Kardashian raises concern when her face seems to “sag” in the new photo and fans think she had a “failed” procedure

KOURTNEY Kardashian left fans worried after his face appeared to “sag” in a new photo.

The 43-year-old reality star pouted in front of the camera and posed in an oversized shirt and bare legs in a mirror selfie she posted on Sunday.

Kourtney wore minimal makeup and wore her hair in a tousled side part in the photo taken in her closet.

His fans claimed that the left side of his face appeared to “sag” in the photo due to “unsuccessful fillers”.

One wrote on Reddit: “Tbh it’s starting to look like he has a weird filler drop on his left side when he makes this face.”

Another added: “Her lip situation is worse than Khloe’s honestly and it has been like that for even longer. They are so exponentially more beautiful when they don’t. I can’t understand it ”.

A third simply posted: “Bungled Filling”.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has been accused of getting cosmetic jobs.

In December, the Hulu star was faced with claims that she had a nose job and Botox.

A now deleted Instagram account with the name “popcultureangel” uploaded a series of pictures of Kourtney with Khloe and Kim.

The account titled the photos: “The Kardashians Before They Became ‘The Kardashians'”.

After one fan said that Kourtney is “the only one who hasn’t really changed,” another user claimed that Kardashian’s older sister has done some work.

ITEMS OF SURGERY

“Kourtney has had a lot of surgeries!” the person wrote.

“He did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented his features instead of changing them.

“Botox, nose job, some kind of butt shot or BBL just to start.”

Kourtney quickly applauded the statement, writing, “No better compliment than a compliment that is too good to be real.

“Headshot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks.”

He added: “And you were just getting started.”

EYE LIFT?

In April, Kourtney also dismissed claims that she had had an “eyebrow lift” – insisting her wide-eyed look was simply due to her favorite face.

Filming himself receiving a laser treatment on his face, he told fans: “Hi guys, I’m doing some … what is this?”

“A beauty sandwich,” replied the technician.

Kourtney continued: “So for all of you who thought I had an eyebrow tweak in my recent Instagram video post, it’s actually just a beauty bun.”

Although the mother of three denied having worked in the past few months, she admitted having had plastic surgery in the past.

Kourtney received breast implants at the age of 21, although she admitted she regretted the surgery and even thought about having them removed.

