Kim Kardashian’s friends are worried about her future with Pete Davidson after his big move to Australia

KIM Kardashian’s friends express their concerns about the future of her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson after her big move to Australia.

Amid rumors that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, chilled their relationship, a friend of Kim’s exclusively spoke to The Sun about their concerns.

5

The source exclusively told The Sun: “Kim is frantic with her career, her children and her family – she has no room to ‘get involved’ in someone else’s life, so it suits her that Pete is younger. and lives in New York City. she and is away for a few weeks now ”.

Kim’s friend explained, “After checking out Kanye’s years, she’s having so much fun going out and being this new Kim Kardashian with her boyfriend, but when she gets home she has to get up at 5:30 to train and stay. well. a mother. “

The source confessed: “The fact is, his life is carefully planned months and months in advance – why doesn’t he find time to fly away and see Pete?

“It’s not like she can get up and leave the shooting schedule – everyone around her wonders if that means they’re not as serious as they were.”

GET IT WORKING

The Sun previously reported that Pete and Kim are “still 100% together” and are committed to making the romance work from a distance.

Pete is spending some time away from Kim in Australia filming his latest role in the upcoming comedy Wizards.

The insider shared: “Kim and Pete are still going strong, but they have been sailing long distance for a while while filming in Australia.

Most read in Entertainment

“FaceTime every day and they are engaging as they both focus on work for a while.”

The source continued: “Kim has already returned to Los Angeles with her family after her trip to Paris and is spending time with the children.

“He could visit Pete in the next few weeks if his schedule allows, but he won’t be moving there.”

The Sun reached out to reps for Kim and Pete for comment.

TIME SEPARATELY

Kim and Pete also had to spend July 4th apart, as she kept a low profile in Los Angeles after a short trip to Turks and Caicos.

Meanwhile, a source also claimed that Kim and Kanye are doing their best to co-parent their four children, but they haven’t gotten back together.

Kanye was seen spending some time with the Kardashian-Jenner clan in Malibu.

The rapper and entrepreneur were recently spotted looking somber sitting alone on a wall near his $ 57 million beachfront property, which he is fixing.

Although it’s been claimed that the successful producer is taking a year off from music after watching public rants during his divorce, he is expected to perform at Miami’s Rolling Loud.

He had previously retired from his headlining post at Coachella this summer.

Kanye hasn’t been spotted with alleged girlfriend Chaney Jones in several weeks, despite the influencer slamming split rumors on Instagram in June.

SPICY NOVEL

Since Kanye has been seen sad and lonely, Kim talked about her relationship with Pete in a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kim admitted making the first move after her split from Kanye after the comedian failed to show up at her SNL afterparty.

Kim told the cameras during a sectarian interview, “OK, you guys have been stalking me long enough.

“Finally I’ll get back to you. So here’s how she ended up with Pete.

“I did SNL, and then when we kissed in a scene, it was just an atmosphere. And I was like ‘Oh shit, maybe I just need to try something different.’ “

He continued: “They were all at my after party”,[Pete] it doesn’t give me the time of day. So, a few days later, I called the SNL producer and said “Hey, do you have Pete’s number?” and they were like, ‘Yeah!’ “

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum eventually told viewers to be “DTF” [down to f**k] when he first chased the youngest star.

The founder of SKIMS said she heard rumors about Pete’s “BDE” (big d ** k energy) and wants to “go out again” after eight years with Kanye.

She admitted, “I wasn’t even thinking, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.’

“I was just thinking, ‘I’ve heard about this BDE. I need to get out. ‘ Basically I was simply DTF ”.

5

5