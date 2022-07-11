Kim Kardashian shows off her REAL skin with dark circles and blemishes as she sheds makeup in a rare unreleased video

KIM Kardashian showed off her real skin with dark circles and blemishes as she shed her makeup in a rare unreleased video.

The founder of SKIMS showed a fresh face to show off the moisturizer from her SKKN line even though some fans don’t think that Kim, 41, actually uses her products.

5

Kim Kardashian has posted the up-close and personal look of her face in her Instagram Stories.

In it, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum protects her eyes from the sun while displaying her natural skin.

The moisturizer appears to have just been applied as Kim’s skin is covered in a glossy film that glows in warm light.

The TV personality still looked radiant even with the look of her pores, fine lines and dark circles.

Kim titled the video “@SKKN” and said “super hydrated and glowing” as she moved the camera to view different angles.

The recording ends with the Los Angeles native pursing her lips and blowing a kiss to her followers.

WITHOUT FILTERS

Kim’s true skin texture was recently revealed in rare unedited photos from her trip to New York.

Fans of the reality star said they found it “refreshing” to see her small blemishes and wrinkles under her eyes in the professional shots of her appearance on The Today Show.

Kim went to the daytime talk show last week to promote her new line of skin care products, SKKN by Kim.

Close-up photos of her face from her TV appearance were shared by fans on Reddit Wednesday.

While Kim still looked stunning, the reality star was noticeably less airbrushed and pore-free than her social media photos.

Fine lines were visible under his eyes and around his cheeks, as well as small imperfections.

Fans have urged the mother of four to ditch her “heavy” foundation, which they believe has lodged in her “wrinkles”.

One wrote: “If it looked more natural without all the crusted foundation, I think it would look so much better.

“All that foundation won’t sit on her wrinkles as much as it does now. We all age “.

Another added: “So refreshing to see a real photo! That color match though… her neck is rough ”.

A third posted: “I just can’t believe the reach of their photoshop. It is evident that even the seemingly natural photos are modified ”.

Yet another fan commented that her skin looked “dry” under all makeup and that she “didn’t need it.”

FACIAL FRAUD?

Kardashian fans don’t believe Kim is using her skincare products as some of the reality star’s eagle-eyed followers believe they spotted a complimentary detail in the background of a new photo.

Kim shared a mirror selfie from her hotel room while posing in a silver bodysuit from her brand SKIMS earlier today.

The mom of four wowed her fans as she sported her curves in the skintight number.

However, some discerning followers were more fixated on a detail than they could spot in the background.

Some pointed out that Kim’s bathroom counter had an assortment of products but nothing from her own company SKKN.

The post came shortly after Kim launched her new line of skin care products, which boasts nine products she recommends using every day.

Therefore fans were confused as to why there were no SKKN products on his bathroom counter.

Instead, it was believed they could spot a bottle of $ 9 Cetaphil moisturizer instead of Kim’s $ 72 face cream.

“And yet you expect us to drop $ 100 on SKKN Moisturizer?” they asked.

“Cetaphil, Secret and Olaplex … am I a billionaire?” another infuriated, referring to Kim’s immense net worth.

A third concluded: “So the verdict is that SKKN is nowhere to be found.”

EXPENSIVE?

Since launching last week, the SKKN brand has already faced criticism for its price.

Overall, the full collection, which includes a cleanser, toner, and exfoliator, comes in at a total of $ 673.

Some of the specialty products, including a hyaluronic acid serum and a night oil, cost $ 90 and $ 95 each respectively.

Kim, who is still going steady with Pete Davidson, described her new range as “prestige” in an interview with the New York Times, causing fans to blast her as “out of this world”.

On Twitter, one wrote: “$ 670? It better be super sized. Who the hell could afford it? “

Another chimed in: “You can buy all that stuff for under $ 100 with other brands. None of that stuff is special ”.

Despite the reaction, billionaire Kim argues that high prices are a “necessity” to obtain ingredients in products that “would not be missing”.

The formula seems to work for her, as Kim’s recommended package sold out less than 24 hours after becoming available online.

The nine-product bundle is now up for grabs again, currently at a discounted price of $ 575.

5

5